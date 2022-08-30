Read full article on original website
Gonzales Inquirer
Smiley sets meeting to adopt 2022 tax rate
The City of Smiley is proposing a tax rate of $0.2816 per $100 valuation, a decrease in the overall tax rate of 0.83 cents from the $0.2899 adopted in 2021. A meeting to adopt the proposed tax rate has been set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Smiley City Hall, 207 Steele St.
mycanyonlake.com
Property Taxes, Check for Canyon Lake Playground on Thursday’s Commissioners Court Agenda
County commissioners approve a $150,000 grant to help fund Comal County's Veterans Treatment Court June 30. On the agenda for tomorrow's meeting are property taxes and a check for a community playground in Canyon Lake. Image courtesy of Comal County. Commissioners meet 8:30 a.m. at the historic courthouse, 100 Main...
Gonzales Inquirer
GISD school board approves new tax rate
The Gonzales ISD school board voted unanimously to lower the tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year in a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29. The tax rate will go from $1.0927 last year to $0.9883 — a 10.44-cent decrease. The maintenance and operation rate is set for $0.9185 and the debt service rate is set at $0.0698.
NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Largest-Ever Geothermal Grid Under This Texas Housing Development Is Saving Homeowners Serious Money
The master-planned Whisper Valley community near Austin, Texas, is built atop an enormous geothermal grid. Geothermal heating and cooling is achieved by accessing the constant temperatures deep underground and then using water to circulate that temperature up above. It will eventually power every one of the 7,500 homes planned for...
Crew lays foundation for Victoria Town Center
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 26, a crew laid the foundation for Victoria Town Center on Loop 463. Boot Barn, the first store to open at the shopping center, is set to open by the end of the year. The City of Victoria estimates the shopping center will generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue. It also predicts the...
Gonzales Inquirer
Old Smiley City Hall decision placed on hold
The possible razing of the old Smiley City Hall is on hold for at least five to six more months after action taken last month by the Smiley City Council. Council members voted to delay a decision at their Aug. 17 special called meeting on whether to remodel or destroy the building, which sits in the 200 block of US 87 between Faires and Commerce streets.
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
Austin's housing market is expected to see a dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new real estate forecast projects a massive shift for the Austin market by next summer. The Knock real estate platform says that by July 2023, the Austin metro area is expected to see the most dramatic swing from a sellers' market to a buyers' market among the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
KTSA
New Braunfels resident wins $2 million in Texas Lottery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Lottery is announcing a $2 million winner from New Braunfels, although the winner is choosing to remain anonymous. The winner scored the prize with the scratch ticket game ‘Premier Cash,’ which was purchased at a QuikTrip location at 2017 FM 1102.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales Elementary goes on ‘soft lockdown’ during incident
Gonzales Elementary School went on a “soft lockdown” early Thursday, Sept. 1, but the issue was resolved swiftly and without any injury or danger to students, district officials said. A parent allegedly entered the school building without following proper visitation protocol, which triggered what the district calls a...
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Gonzales Inquirer
Two-vehicle accident near Shiner results in extrication
An individual had to be extricated from their vehicle that was involved in a two-car accident in the 500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 533 near Shiner in Gonzales County on Friday, Aug. 26. The incident allegedly occurred at about 4 p.m. and occurred just inside Gonzales County near the Lavaca...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
'I don't need tenths, I need inches' | Fayette County rancher still waiting for significant rain after scattered showers in August
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Since KVUE first visited Rick Schilling's ranch in July, he said his land has only gotten drier. "I don't need tenths, I need inches," Schilling said of the recent rains. "We need a good 6- to 8-inch rain over a period of a week to really put a damper on the drought."
Lawsuit filed against estate of Patrick Cullen for molestation of a minor
VICTORIA, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Patrick Cullen, a Victoria attorney who was found dead in his home in January of 2022. Authorities ruled his death as suspicious in nature. In the lawsuit, which you can view here, a Jane Doe is suing Jean Cullen, who the suit names as the independent executor of...
CBS Austin
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
