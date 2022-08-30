ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

Gonzales Inquirer

Smiley sets meeting to adopt 2022 tax rate

The City of Smiley is proposing a tax rate of $0.2816 per $100 valuation, a decrease in the overall tax rate of 0.83 cents from the $0.2899 adopted in 2021. A meeting to adopt the proposed tax rate has been set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Smiley City Hall, 207 Steele St.
SMILEY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

GISD school board approves new tax rate

The Gonzales ISD school board voted unanimously to lower the tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year in a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29. The tax rate will go from $1.0927 last year to $0.9883 — a 10.44-cent decrease. The maintenance and operation rate is set for $0.9185 and the debt service rate is set at $0.0698.
GONZALES, TX
Community Impact Austin

NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise

According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Old Smiley City Hall decision placed on hold

The possible razing of the old Smiley City Hall is on hold for at least five to six more months after action taken last month by the Smiley City Council. Council members voted to delay a decision at their Aug. 17 special called meeting on whether to remodel or destroy the building, which sits in the 200 block of US 87 between Faires and Commerce streets.
SMILEY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
VICTORIA, TX
Austin Monitor

Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro

Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
LAGO VISTA, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels resident wins $2 million in Texas Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Lottery is announcing a $2 million winner from New Braunfels, although the winner is choosing to remain anonymous. The winner scored the prize with the scratch ticket game ‘Premier Cash,’ which was purchased at a QuikTrip location at 2017 FM 1102.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales Elementary goes on ‘soft lockdown’ during incident

Gonzales Elementary School went on a “soft lockdown” early Thursday, Sept. 1, but the issue was resolved swiftly and without any injury or danger to students, district officials said. A parent allegedly entered the school building without following proper visitation protocol, which triggered what the district calls a...
GONZALES, TX
Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Two-vehicle accident near Shiner results in extrication

An individual had to be extricated from their vehicle that was involved in a two-car accident in the 500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 533 near Shiner in Gonzales County on Friday, Aug. 26. The incident allegedly occurred at about 4 p.m. and occurred just inside Gonzales County near the Lavaca...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
JUNCTION, TX
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

