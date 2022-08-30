Governor Appointed Broward School Board Members Sworn-In

Broward County's school board has a completely new look after the Governor suspended four members last week claiming their incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority. He quickly named their replacements.

Torey Alston, Manuel Serrano, Ryan Reiter and Kevin Tynan were sworn-in this morning before a special meeting.

Alston, whom the Governor appointed last year to the County Commission, took a swipe at the four board members removed at the recommendation of a grand jury investigating school safety and security. "This new reformed board looks like Broward County. It's competent. It brings a diversity of thought, and collectively different experiences that will help us govern."

Tynan says he wants to make sure history doesn't repeat itself. "I hope, with my new friends and colleagues, not just being sworn-in today, but those that serve, that we find a way to get out of that repeat pattern of embarrassment and failure to move forward, like my other colleagues say, to make this the best and brightest school board that we can."

The new board selected Alston to serve as board chair with Lori Alhadeff as vice chair. The mother of a Parkland victim was elected in response to the school shooting.