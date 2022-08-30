ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Governor Appointed Broward School Board Members Sworn-In

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r9Lh_0hb871I600

Broward County's school board has a completely new look after the Governor suspended four members last week claiming their incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority. He quickly named their replacements.

Torey Alston, Manuel Serrano, Ryan Reiter and Kevin Tynan were sworn-in this morning before a special meeting.

Alston, whom the Governor appointed last year to the County Commission, took a swipe at the four board members removed at the recommendation of a grand jury investigating school safety and security. "This new reformed board looks like Broward County. It's competent. It brings a diversity of thought, and collectively different experiences that will help us govern."

Tynan says he wants to make sure history doesn't repeat itself. "I hope, with my new friends and colleagues, not just being sworn-in today, but those that serve, that we find a way to get out of that repeat pattern of embarrassment and failure to move forward, like my other colleagues say, to make this the best and brightest school board that we can."

The new board selected Alston to serve as board chair with Lori Alhadeff as vice chair. The mother of a Parkland victim was elected in response to the school shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Alhadeff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Board Chair#Governor#K12#Broward School Board#The County Commission#Parkland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy