Gaithersburg, MD

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 2, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Sept. 2. As we head into the Labor Day weekend, here’s the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today and this weekend. 1. Beach-bound Travelers: The Maryland Transportation Authority has identified the best times to travel on the Bay Bridge this weekend. 2. Free...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

‘They Deserve Our Support’: Families Remember Lives Lost to Overdose

On Thursday, families gathered for a ceremony and vigil in Rockville to remember loved ones who died from overdose. Aug. 31 was International Overdose Awareness Day. Last year, there were 135 overdose deaths in Montgomery County, according to Laura Mitchell, chair of the county’s Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Childhood Hunger Survey Deadline is Sept. 11

Montgomery County launched a childhood hunger survey to collect information from residents so it can work on strategies to end hunger among its young residents. “This survey will gather data on the challenges currently facing families and the priorities of our residents in building new and expanded strategies to make sure they have the resources they need,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz in a news release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Announces $1 Million in Grants for Abortion Access

Seven years before Roe v Wade became law, Roz Jonas had to drive for about an hour to obtain an abortion. “A masked man I presumed to be a doctor performed my abortion without anesthesia.”. Jonas, a reproductive heath care advocate, spoke during Thursday’s press conference in which Executive...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Produce Distributed in County’s Farm to Food Program Increased by 25%

The number of county residents experiencing food insecurity has increased due to the pandemic and inflation. In an effort to help those who don’t always know how they will obtain their next meal, Montgomery County’s Farm to Food Bank program increased the amount of produce it distributed by almost 77,000 pounds to families in need during Fiscal Year 2022, which is a 25% increase.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

National Cinema Day Saturday Offers Movies for $3

Participating movie theaters in Montgomery County will offer $3 tickets as a part of National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets to all movies, regardless of the format, are $3 all day Saturday at participating theaters. The one-day event, sponsored by the non-profit Cinema Foundation, will bring together audiences of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

