KOMU
Missouri to receive $10 million in ARPA funding for residential care and assisted living facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - State residential care and assisted living facilities may now be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Any facilities hoping to be reimbursed must be licensed by the...
KOMU
MU researcher receives $6.6 million grant for child care training program
COLUMBIA - An MU researcher will receive a $6.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to start a statewide training program designed to coach child care professionals. According to a press release, Laine Young-Walker, MD, chair of the Department of Psychiatry, is the grant’s principal investigator and oversees...
KOMU
Missouri's rollout of strain-specific COVID-19 boosters to begin next week
JEFFERSON CITY - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters could be available among some Missouri providers as early as Friday with more providers set to add them to their inventory next week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. CDC recommendations were recently updated to endorse the use of updated...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city offices closed for Labor Day
City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of cities and closures so you know ahead of the holiday:. Columbia City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Residential curbside recycling...
KOMU
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
KOMU
Missouri lawmakers delay special session start date
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri lawmakers were set to return to the Capitol after the Labor Day holiday weekend for a special session, but the start date has been delayed, according to Sen. Caleb Rowden. Rowden (R-Columbia) shared a joint leadership statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying that the special session...
KOMU
Veterans mental health committee gets update on 988 suicide prevention hotline
JEFFERSON CITY − Members of the House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide heard from the state's Department of Mental Heath and other organizations at the Capitol Wednesday. Nothing was put into order from this meeting, but it gave those a chance whose voices may be underrepresented...
KOMU
Savage heat baking California and other Western states will continue through the holiday weekend
The savage heat that has gripped several states in the West will persist through the holiday weekend -- and for the third day in a row, Californians are being advised to curb their electric consumption to avoid power outages. More than 45 million people were under heat alerts across most...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain possible Friday over southern Missouri, a warm Labor Day weekend
Rain could be possible to start Labor day weekend in addition to humidity and some heat. Spot showers are possible mainly over southern Missouri today as a mid-level low in the atmosphere drifts in from Tulsa, OK and Fayetteville, AR prompting extra clouds and even some occasional rain showers. Locations...
KOMU
Teachers receive free coffee on Sept. 1
COLUMBIA — Missouri teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 1 at participating Dunkin' locations. "Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future," said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager. "We're excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth."
KOMU
Forecast: A warm outlook for the end of the week
If you suffer from seasonal allergies there isn’t much good news in the forecast in terms of relief from the ragweed. Winds will shift out of the south overnight allowing for a little bit of warmer air to move into the region. Out the door temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s to kick off the day.
