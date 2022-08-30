ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KOMU

MU researcher receives $6.6 million grant for child care training program

COLUMBIA - An MU researcher will receive a $6.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to start a statewide training program designed to coach child care professionals. According to a press release, Laine Young-Walker, MD, chair of the Department of Psychiatry, is the grant’s principal investigator and oversees...
KOMU

Missouri's rollout of strain-specific COVID-19 boosters to begin next week

JEFFERSON CITY - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters could be available among some Missouri providers as early as Friday with more providers set to add them to their inventory next week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. CDC recommendations were recently updated to endorse the use of updated...
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city offices closed for Labor Day

City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of cities and closures so you know ahead of the holiday:. Columbia City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Residential curbside recycling...
KOMU

Missouri lawmakers delay special session start date

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri lawmakers were set to return to the Capitol after the Labor Day holiday weekend for a special session, but the start date has been delayed, according to Sen. Caleb Rowden. Rowden (R-Columbia) shared a joint leadership statement on Twitter Wednesday, saying that the special session...
KOMU

Teachers receive free coffee on Sept. 1

COLUMBIA — Missouri teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 1 at participating Dunkin' locations. "Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future," said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager. "We're excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth."
KOMU

Forecast: A warm outlook for the end of the week

If you suffer from seasonal allergies there isn’t much good news in the forecast in terms of relief from the ragweed. Winds will shift out of the south overnight allowing for a little bit of warmer air to move into the region. Out the door temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s to kick off the day.
