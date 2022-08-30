August 31, 2022 – The Hampton Inn in Mt. Zion is planning to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 with a Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m. The Stair Climb resembles the stairs that those had to climb on that terrible day in an attempt to save their own lives and the lives of others. The event will also see a number of food trucks and other events to entertain the whole family. This venue will also fly the largest flag in Macon County at this time.

