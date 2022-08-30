Read full article on original website
Related
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
ourquadcities.com
Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them
Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District on Byers & Co.
August 31, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co. to talk about Scovil Zoo’s renewed accreditation, Zoo-Riffic, the end of the Splash Cove season, a weekend of shows at the Devon for Labor Day, Special Recreation, fall programs, and scholarships. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Chamber Breakfast to Hear Park District’s Master Plan September 14
August 31, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at the Decatur Club. The topic of the event will be the “Decatur Park District: The Master Plan,” hosted by Executive Director, Clay Gerhard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowdecatur.com
Paint Collection Event Returns September 10
August 31, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will host a household paint collection event on Saturday, September 10 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Household-generated latex paint, oil-based paint, stains, and varnishes in their original containers with legible labels may be dropped off for proper disposal by residents with a confirmed appointment.
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up and...
chambanamoms.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings in Champaign-Urbana
Changes in the Champaign-Urbana restaurant scene have been fast and furious in recent months. As always, we’re doing our best to keep track. Our look focuses most prominently on the C-U community outside of campus:. Local closings:. Who: Blaze Pizza. When: August. What happened: Blaze consistently struggled with finding...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dr. Craig White of Millikin University on Byers & Co.
August 31, 2022 – Dr. Craig White of Millikin University joined Byers & Co. to talk about the plans for new athletic facilities on campus, being competitive in 22 sports, inspiring community support, and recruiting local athletes. Listen to the podcast now!
RELATED PEOPLE
WAND TV
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
newschannel20.com
Lake Pointe Grill closing after 15 years
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A longtime staple along Toronto Road in Springfield is closing its doors for good. The owners of Lake Pointe Grill, located at 1386 Toronto Rd, announced on Sunday they plan to close next month. We're told there are multiple reasons for the closure including their...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County to Hold September 25 Prairie Pedal Bicycle Ride
September 1, 2022 – Support natural areas and wildlife by riding your bicycle in Prairie Pedal! The Macon County Conservation Foundation will hold this annual bicycling fundraiser event on Sunday, September 25 at Rock Springs Conservation Area. This fundraiser supports natural areas and wildlife in Macon County, Illinois. Healthy...
nowdecatur.com
Memorial Stair Climb to Honor 9/11 Victims
August 31, 2022 – The Hampton Inn in Mt. Zion is planning to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 with a Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m. The Stair Climb resembles the stairs that those had to climb on that terrible day in an attempt to save their own lives and the lives of others. The event will also see a number of food trucks and other events to entertain the whole family. This venue will also fly the largest flag in Macon County at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
smilepolitely.com
Giant mushrooms are popping up in Urbana
It’s a hot and humid week here in C-U, and while most of us humans find the muggy weather a drag, the mushrooms are loving it. A circle of these “False Parasol” mushrooms emerged from the earth on Nevada street in Urbana Monday morning, about 10” each in diameter!
Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
WAND TV
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football. If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level. Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
wlds.com
Local Groups Banding Together To Fight Against Heartland Greenway
Members of the Sangamon Valley Group of the Sierra Club, the Illinois Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, and Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipelines held an information meeting at a Jacksonville business this past Friday. The group is attempting to put a halt or extremely limit the permit and land acquisition...
Herald & Review
Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming. There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
Comments / 1