whtc.com
Marilyn Miedema
Marilyn Miedema, 82, of Beaverdam, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2022. Marilyn was born December 16, 1939, in Zeeland, to Allyn and Bessie Arendsen. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and later married Roger Miedema on May 22, 1959. Roger and Marilyn raised their family in Beaverdam and were members of Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church. Marilyn worked at the Jenison Meijer for 33 years before her retirement. Marilyn and Roger also wintered in Florida for 20 years and enjoyed the community and worship at the Bradenton Chapel. Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at Friendship Ministries in Grandville.
whtc.com
Elaine R. Viening
Elaine R. Viening, age 82 of Zeeland, passed away on August 31, 2022, in Holland. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church in Allegan (323 Cutler St. Allegan). A one-hour visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00 am.
whtc.com
Howard Wolters
Service for Howard Wolters, age 88 will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at North Holland Reformed Church. Burial Olive Township Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Northwood Funeral Home, 295 Douglas Avenue. Passed away 8/30/2022. Check the Dykstra Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log August 31-September 1, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body Found in Coopersville is That of Missing Man
COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – The search for a missing Coopersville man has had a tragic ending. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to a construction site near Center and Sunset streets around 10:30 AM. Workers there found what appeared to be a body in a drainpipe from the storm sewer, and although they could see it through a man hole, it took members of the Ottawa County Technical Rescue Team and the Coopersville Department of Public Works in order to get at the body.
whtc.com
Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
whtc.com
Three Teens Arrest in Robbery of Allendale Church
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Three teenagers are facing juvenile charges stemming from a burglary of an Allendale church last week. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the Life Stream Church off of Lake Michigan drive was victimized around 10:30 PM last Friday (Aug. 26). The crime wasn’t spotted by staff until the next morning, when they noticed that the perpetrators had broken in through a window, with electronics and computer equipment coming up missing.
