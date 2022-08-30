ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Panhandlers Are BACK, Announce New Single “Where Cotton Is King” Coming This Friday

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
The Panhandlers are BACK.

The Texas supergroup composed of Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero, and John Baumann just announced they have a brand new song called “Where Cotton Is King” dropping this Friday.

They released their debut, self-titled album back in 2020, which was full of great songs like “West Texas in My Eye,” that was featured on an episode of the hit series Yellowstone during Season 4.

They shared a teaser of the new track over on Instagram, which already sounds like it’s a boot-stompin’ country song full of fiddle that I can’t wait to hear in its entirety:

“We’re back y’all.

‘Where Cotton Is King’ available 9/2 everywhere you get your music. Pre-save / pre-add link in bio!

They teased what looks like an accompanying video of some sort a couple weeks ago, with shots of the guys in the studio and another teaser of the new song, along with the caption:

“Round 2.”

William Clark Green confirmed on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast back in April that their second studio album was done, so I’d be willing to bet there’s much more to come from these Texas boys coming very soon:

“We just finished our record, Bruce Robison is still producing this record, and I’d say the biggest change from this record and the last record, is that we know what we’re doing.”

Get excited, people…

“West Texas in My Eye”

