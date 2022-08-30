21 memes that everyone who grew up in the '90s totally understands
This article originally appeared on 01.06.22
If you grew up in the '90s then you were part of the last generation of kids who lived without being constantly connected to the internet. You lived during that last gasp of the analog era where most of your entertainment came on tape and if you wanted a new pair of Guess jeans or LA Gear shoes, you had to drive to the mall.
Also, if you wore pants that looked like this, people actually thought you were cool.
Families mattered on Friday nights.
People listened to rock 'n' roll because it was important.
Hip-hop was at its peak.
People spent time talking to each other instead of staring at their phones.
It was a time of hope and optimism.
Some folks over at Reddit have been sharing funny memes that explain exactly what life was like in the '90s. From the terrible pastel-colored designs that were everywhere to the charming, but antiquated, technology kids today will never understand.
Here are 19 of the best memes from r/90s/.
1. 1992 was 30 years ago
via u/TBHMC
Sorry, if that made you feel old.
2. "Go! Go!" (Fill in the blank)
via u/phill080891
This person is living the Gen X dream.
3. Oh snap!
via u/pszjumwg
There was no greater diss in 1991.
4. Make a run for the border
via u/phill080891
Does this picture make you instinctively think "You quiero Taco Bell"?
5. In the '90s, every night was a Blockbuster night
It's like looking back in time.
6. We'll always have Chuck E. Cheese's
via u/KazuChuu
Our immune systems were forged through miles of sweaty PVC.
7. Don't touch the 'purple stuff'
via u/zraptorguard
Ingredients: Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup and 2% or Less of: Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Tangerine Juice, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Concentrated Grapefruit Juice, Concentrated Pear Juice, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Thiamin Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Natural Flavor, Modified Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Potassium Sorbate to Protect Flavor, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.
8. These actually existed
via u/Papash
How in the world did they cram 25 different colored pens into one super writing utensil?
9. Nu metal didn't last long
via u/TonyB973
A.D.I.D.A.S.
10. People aged quickly in the '90s
via u/IrieSunshine
This is what happens when you have children.
11. This weighed 25 pounds and went everywhere you went
I can still hear the sound of the rumpling plastic as I flip through the pages.
12. They got 'Jerry Maguire'?
via u/afzalwas
Of course they have "Jerry Maguire." In fact, they have 500 copies of "Jerry Maguire."
13. The hippest computer lab ever
via u/DataDuude
After the iMac dropped, only vertified dorks used an IBM.
14. Just looking at this hurts
This may have hurt your fingers, but was probably safer than licking the battery to see if it still had "juice."
15. It's like they didn't want you to play solitaire
via u/drinkinswish
Solitaire wasted more people's time in 1998 than Instagram does in 2022.
16. In 1993 this could cure anything
via u/SnooPies7080
Stomach ache? Flu? Munchausen's syndrome? This unique combination would have you back on your feet in no time.
17. Synergy
via u/FlintTheDad
To quote a popular philosopher from the '90s, they went together like "peas and carrots."
18. This cup went perfect with pizza
via u/ThEhIsO8730
If the joint had all-you-can-drink refills, you drank 'em out of this cup. It held tokens, too.
19. The only pattern that mattered in the '90s
via u/BarefutR
Throw on those shorts, then hop in your Miata and get yourself some action!
