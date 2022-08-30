Cruz and Castro homer in Pirates loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Oneil Cruz may have hit another laser of a homerun and Rodolfo Castro followed it with a big blast of his own, but the Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t hold on late against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates had two outs and were two runs up in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Brewers.

In just the third game of his MLB career, Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell chose the right time to hit his first big league homerun.

The late-inning two run blast tied the game at five and the Pirates failed to pick up another run in the top of the ninth.

Brewers’ infielder Keston Hiura hit a walk-off two-run homerun handing the Pirates their 14 th loss in 17 games.

Before the eighth inning, the Pirates looked to be in control; Cruz hit three balls that reached an exit velocity of over 110 mph and one of them gave the Buccos the lead.

With a projected distance of 437 feet, Cruz’s homerun reached 117.5 mph off the bat.

Castro in the following inning gave the Pirates an insurance run but it just wasn’t enough.

The Pirates extended their trend of losing and are on pace to once again finish with over 100 losses.