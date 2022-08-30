ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham are expected to swoop in for £10m-rated Roma winger Justin Kluivert... after Marco Silva's side already added Willian and Layvin Kurzawa this week in a manic end to the transfer window

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Fulham are expected to move in for Roma winger Justin Kluivert on loan with a £10million option to buy.

Marco Silva's side are scheduled to have a busy end to the transfer window, with the Cottagers agreeing deals with both Layvin Kurzawa and former Chelsea star Willian this week.

And it now looks as if they're set to add Kluivert, with Silva keen to improve his attacking options to stave off relegation fears.

Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal for out of favour Dutch winger Justin Kluivert
Both Willian and Layvin Kurzawa agreed deals with Fulham this week and are expected to be officially unveiled before the transfer window deadline on Thursday
The 23-year-old Dutchman, son of legendary Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert, is out of favour at Roma and Fulham have chased the winger throughout the summer.

Sportsmail reported earlier this month that the newly-promoted side had spoken to Roma about the prospect of signing the two-time Dutch international.

Kluivert broke through as a teenager at Ajax before a £14.8m move to Roma in 2018.

He initially impressed, but gradually slipped down the pecking order, and has spent the past two seasons out on loan at RB Leipzig and Nice.

Fulham have already dipped into the transfer market to sign the likes of Joao Palhinha, Issa Diop, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu, Bernd Leno, Manor Solomon and Shane Duffy this summer.

Marco Silva is keen to add to his attacking options to help stave off relegation fears
Kluivert has spent the past two seasons out on loan at RB Leipzig and Nice respectively
Kluivert has been frozen out by Roma manager Jose Mourinho, who excluded him from Roma's pre-season training camp and forced the winger to take part in sessions on his own while negotiations over his future took place.

Fulham look short in attack and out wide, with Fabio Carvalho sold to Liverpool this summer, Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro out of favour and new loan signing Manor Solomon unlikely to play until the new year after suffering a knee injury.

Kluivert has made 68 appearances in all competitions for Roma, scoring nine times and adding 10 assists.

