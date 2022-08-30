ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Mashed

Elon Musk's Unconventional Steakhouse Order

Ever wondered what the wealthy, eccentric Elon Musk orders when he dines at a steakhouse? In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk let on that when it comes to food, he prefers to live in the moment. "I'd rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life," he said. Musk's eating preferences are varied and draw from a range of cuisines and flavors. When in Europe, he eats German foods (his favorite is döner kebab, he said on Twitter), and he also appreciates French cuisine and barbecue (via CBS News). For a late-night snack, the Tesla founder is even partial to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as he revealed in a 2019 tweet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Pub#Tiktok#Lsb Melody Bar
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
wegotthiscovered.com

Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Facebook
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
955M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy