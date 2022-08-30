Read full article on original website
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Non-Alcoholic Drinks for When Its Too Hot To Think in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Mark Zuckerberg is sued over shock death at his $100 million property in Hawaii
MARK Zuckerberg is being sued over the death of one of his security guards, who allegedly suffered a fatal heart attack on his $100million property in Hawaii. Rodney Medeiros, 70, died in August 2019 during one of his shifts on Zuckerberg's expansive 750-acre Koolau Ranch, which includes two separate parcels: the Kahu'aina Plantation and Pila'a Beach.
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Elon Musk's Unconventional Steakhouse Order
Ever wondered what the wealthy, eccentric Elon Musk orders when he dines at a steakhouse? In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk let on that when it comes to food, he prefers to live in the moment. "I'd rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life," he said. Musk's eating preferences are varied and draw from a range of cuisines and flavors. When in Europe, he eats German foods (his favorite is döner kebab, he said on Twitter), and he also appreciates French cuisine and barbecue (via CBS News). For a late-night snack, the Tesla founder is even partial to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as he revealed in a 2019 tweet.
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
I Asked 27 Women About The Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To Them At Work, And To Say I'm Fuming Doesn't Truly Capture My Rage
"I told him that I would fight him in the parking lot if he ever said something like that to me again."
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic
Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
