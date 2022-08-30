ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Shetland Council: 96% of islanders could be pushed into fuel poverty

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2gCb_0hb86DlM00

As many as 96% of people living in Shetland could be pushed into fuel poverty by next year, the local authority has warned.

Rising fuel prices are expected to impact across the country in the coming months, but the picture in one of Scotland’s islands is stark.

Shetland Islands Council say all but those earning £104,000 a year will be in fuel poverty, with average energy costs projected to rise to £10,300 per household annually by April – more than double the projection for the UK.

In predictions released on Monday, the council claims 96% of people will be spending 10% of their household income on energy by April, while 75% will be in extreme fuel poverty – meaning at least 20% of household income is spent on energy.

To stay out of extreme fuel poverty, islanders will need to earn £52,000 annually per household – compared to just £26,000 in the rest of the UK.

Some 40% of households on the islands could spend 40% of their household income on energy.

The estimated total spend on energy in Shetland last winter was just over £18 million – this year’s projection is more than £56 million.

Shetland Islands Council leader Emma Macdonald wrote to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi about the bleak outlook for the islands.

“Our islands have been at the heart of oil and gas activity for over 40 years, yet our people have not seen the benefits of that in terms of a lower cost of fuel,” she said in a statement.

“Shetland has contributed, and will continue to contribute, significantly to UK energy exports, and yet people in our communities will struggle to heat their homes in the coming year.

“This is particularly ironic, given the continued development of offshore and onshore renewable energy production around Shetland.

“We are calling for UK Government support to enable host communities to secure long-term community benefit arrangements, which could include access to low-cost energy for islanders.

“But we also need immediate Government help to address rising energy costs, which will have such a damaging impact on those who live in Shetland.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said she had been told by a business owner on the islands that they would make substantial losses if energy prices rise to projected levels.

“You shouldn’t have to be a millionaire to stay warm this winter,” she added.

“The Conservatives and the SNP have been caught like deer in the headlights. They must act now to spare families from soaring energy bills by cancelling October’s price cap increase.

Liberal Democrats have set out plans to block the energy price rise before it happens but we cannot wait weeks for a new Conservative Prime Minister to act. The Government must step in now to help families and pensioners in the isles and beyond by cancelling the planned rise in energy bills.

“Nicola Sturgeon must get her act together too. She needs to put every penny of the Scottish Government’s budget (towards) helping hard hit households and kickstart an emergency insulation programme to bring down bills.”

A spokesman for the UK Government said: “We know the pressures people in Shetland and across the UK are facing with rising costs, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37 billion worth of support.

“This includes a £400 discount on energy bills over winter and eight million of the most vulnerable households will see £1,200 extra support.

“We also protect households and businesses in the north of Scotland, including Shetland, by providing around £90 million every year to reduce electricity distribution charges in that region.

“This is on top of the extra £82 million we provided to the Scottish Government to help vulnerable families across Scotland at their discretion.”

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.Police Scotland said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, have been informed.A police spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”A search for Mr Khan was launched on Tuesday.Mr Khan, who has links to both Leicester and London, travelled to Glasgow and on to Aberdeenshire.He is believed to have taken a Flixbus service from Glasgow to Aberdeen, arriving at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, August 23.Police had appealed for anyone who saw him on the bus or in the Aberdeen area to contact them. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Council set to trial four day working week – but with no cut in pay despite reduced hours

A looks set to trial a four-day working week with no cut to pay in what is thought to be a UK first.South Cambridgeshire District Council wants to introduce a three-month trial of the scheme for its 470 office-based workers before potentially rolling it out to bin collectors.If cabinet members vote to go ahead after a vote later this month, desk-based staff will work a 30-hour week from January but still take home full-time salary.The scheme is thought to be the first of its kind proposed by a local authority in the UK.The Liberal Democrat-run council said the move was...
U.K.
The Independent

Protocol Bill ‘testing and fraying’ British and Irish partnership – Taoiseach

Controversial legislation that would empower UK ministers to take unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol is “testing and fraying” the partnership between Britain and Ireland, the Irish premier has said.Micheal Martin warned in a speech to the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford that the move risks “further instability” in Northern Ireland, saying it will damage key sectors of the economy.The British Government is pushing forward its Bill to give ministers powers to scrap the checks on Irish Sea trade created by the post-Brexit protocol which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Rain warning for Northern Ireland and Scotland as flood alerts announced

A yellow weather warning has been announced for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland amid forecasts of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.The Met Office extended its warning on Saturday morning to include parts of central and western Scotland.The warning is expected to be in place for all of Saturday in Scotland, with 30 to 40mm of rain likely and a low risk of between 80 and 100mm falling, causing localised flooding, according to the Met Office.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Heavy rain across parts of eastern and northern ScotlandSunday 0000 – 1500Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tdC2rsJJ9W— Met Office (@metoffice)...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Care homes will ‘go to the wall’ over energy costs putting further strain on the NHS

Many care homes could be forced to close because of sky high energy bills this winter putting further strain on the NHS, experts in the sector have warned. Providers cannot cut back on consumption and will “go to the wall” because “there’s nowhere to go”, they warned.Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents social care providers in North Yorkshire, said some homes had been told their costs would rise by 600 per cent. Extras like refurbishment plans had already been put on hold amid fears over how much they would be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Ms Truss’s own MPs cautioned the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies, with a general election looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government”. The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights

Liz Truss has been urged to “come clean” over her plans for workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister, amid reports she is planning a post-Brexit shake-up of employment laws.The Times reported on Saturday that the Foreign Secretary, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, is eyeing up a review of protections for workers.The paper suggests the rules covering the 48-hour working week, adopted first as part of the EU working time directive, could be among the protections reviewed by a Truss administration in a bid to improve UK competitiveness.Trades Union Congress general-secretary Frances O’Grady...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shetland Islands Council#Renewable Energy#Fuel Poverty#Islanders#Gas Prices#Uk#Shetland Council#Fuelpoverty#Nadhimzahawi
The Independent

Tories ‘planning to lose’ next election, says top Labour MP

A Labour frontbencher has accused the Conservatives of intentionally trying to lose the next general election.The comments by Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, come just days before the Conservative Party announces is new leader and the country gets a new prime minister.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak, taking charge in Downing Street with a general election not scheduled until January 2025.Mr Streeting, in a lengthy interview with the Telegraph newspaper, said that he is confident Labour is going to win the next general election and predicted that the Tories will intentionally try to lose.Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: I’ve seen the future of the NHS – with enough money, it can thrive

This week we’ve heard from eminent and prominent medical names on what it is that our NHS needs to survive into the future. We’ve seen in black and white the future impact and long-term implications of outsourcing to private companies, the importance of planning ahead on infrastructure and what is needed to secure the NHS’s financial future. We’ve heard firsthand what it’s like to work out on the frontlines of the NHS and what we need right now, just to make it to tomorrow. Over the course of the past few days, The Independent has been writing the book of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Greater Manchester mayor

Avanti West Coast has been warned it is in “last chance saloon”, after the managing director stepped down on Friday amid a row over a reduced schedule and a jobs dispute with workers.Phil Whittingham will leave his role from September 15 to “pursue other executive leadership opportunities”.The company is currently operating a significantly reduced service, with only one train an hour running between London and Manchester.Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was highly critical of what he called “serious management failure” after the firm did not produce plans on how to restore its timetable.Mr Burnham told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding

Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.Federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an "immense humanitarian response for 33 million people" affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan's plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage.“The scale of devastation is massive and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 booster approved by UK medicines regulator

An updated Covid-19 booster vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.The second “bivalent” vaccine, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, targets two coronavirus variants and has been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in those aged 12 and above.The regulator confirmed on Saturday that the vaccine had met its standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.The vaccine targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant that emerged at the end of 2021, and follows a similar booster from Moderna which was approved in August.Bivalent vaccines are helping us to meet the challenge of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

England’s most polluted rivers as sewage pumped into waterways for 2.6m hours

Rivers that run through areas of outstanding natural beauty to bathing waters and support populations of salmon, sea trout and shellfish are among the most polluted in England, The Independent can reveal.An analysis of Environment Agency data of sewage spills in England by wastewater firms in 2021 found that more than half of the 10 most polluted spots were located in holiday-destination counties Devon, Cornwall, and Cumbria.Overall, sewage was pumped into England’s waterways for more than 2.6 million hours in 2021, down from around 3.1 million hours in 2020. At the worst affected sites, there were nearly 2,700 spills...
U.K.
The Independent

More shelter beds and supported homes pledged in strategy to end rough sleeping

Thousands of beds in shelters and new supported living accommodation in England will be provided as part of a landmark strategy to help the Government meet its manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping.Fourteen thousand emergency beds for rough sleepers and 3,000 support staff roles will be created this year as part of a three-year £500 million initiative, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.A further 2,400 long-term supported homes for those with the most complex needs, including young people, will also be delivered by March 2025 through a £200 million accommodation programme.The plans, unveiled in a long-awaited...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue

Worcester’s owners have told players and staff the banking issue that resulted in the delay to their August wages being paid has now been resolved.A number of squad members have issued the club with breach of contract notices after the money due into their accounts on Wednesday failed to materialise as promised.Highly rated back row Kyle Hatherell is among those wanting to leave and the PA news agency understands that Leicester and Saracens are now competing with La Rochelle for the South African-born 27-year-old.The extent of the problems caused by debts that are thought to exceed £25million was revealed during...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tory leadership contest: Timeline of how and when the new prime minister will be announced

Voting in the Tory leadership content has finished, with polls suggesting Liz Truss is the favourite to become prime minister, beating Rishi Sunak.Here's a timeline of what happens next as the new prime minister is appointed. Unusual circumstances mean some of the details are different to normal. Friday 2 SeptemberThe ballot for the Tory leadership contest will closed at 5pm on Friday, 2 September. The eight-week contest saw a total of 12 official hustings events, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss touring the country. Over the weekend, the voted will be counted.Only members of the Conservative Party were allowed...
WORLD
The Independent

Desperate Britons turn to TikTok for help with cost of living crisis

Hard-up Britons are increasingly turning to social media websites such as Tiktok for tips on how to save money as the cost of living crisis begins to bite.With sky-high energy bills and soaring inflation, people are seeking out ways to spend less on everyday items - including food and groceries.Popular app Tiktok said #budgetmeals and #cheapeats were two highly shared hashtags in July, suggesting people are searching for inspiration on how they can cut back.Chef Mitch Lane started uploading videos of his cooking to Tiktok during lockdown and now has some 1 million followers, with many of his clips...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy