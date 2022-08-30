Biden campaign paperwork not sign of a re-election launch

A 30 August form filed with the Federal Election Commission by Joe Biden’s campaign committee is not a sign that an announcement of a re-election bid is imminent, a Democratic National Committee official has said.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden’s 2020 committee, “Biden for President,” filed an updated “Statement of Organization” with the FEC.

But the Democratic official told The Independent the filing was routine.

“This is not a re-election filing. This is just updating the form to change the treasurer name because the former treasurer is taking a government job,” the official said.

The FEC filing by Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign committee comes as the president prepares for a major prime-time speech to be delivered in Philadelphia on Thursday.

According to the White House, Mr Biden will speak outside Independence National Historical Park on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation”.

The announced topic for Mr Biden’s speech echoes the theme of his successful 2020 campaign for the presidency, during which he cast his battle against Donald Trump as a “battle for the soul of America”.

More follows...