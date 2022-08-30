ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out a ‘comeback’ as prime minster

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PE6ve_0hb86A7B00

Boris Johnson refused to rule out a return to 10 Downing Street when questioned by BBC News during his “farewell tour.”

The prime minister avoided answering as he was asked repeatedly if he could “rule out a comeback” to power, and instead said that voters were not interested in “the fate of this or that politician.”

Johnson was speaking from Dorset at the start of his week of regional visits before he steps down as prime minister next week.

The next prime minister and Conservative Party leader will be announced on Monday, 5 September.

The Independent

The Independent

