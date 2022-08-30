ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MK2 Films Unveils Clip of Venice Film ‘For My Country’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iELj_0hb85xtD00

MK2 Films has unveiled a clip of Rachid Hami ’s “For My Country,” a politically minded family drama which will world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the Horizons section.

A personal movie, “For My Country” is based on the life of Hami, whose brother tragically died in a French military school during a hazing rite.

Produced by Mizar Films, the searing drama tells the story of Aissa, a brilliant young officer of Algerian origin who dies during a fresher initiation ritual at the prestigious French military academy of Saint-Cyr. Refusing to take responsibility for his death, the French army insists to have Aissa buried in the Muslim plot of a suburban cemetery instead of the military one. Appalled by the obvious discrimination, Aissa’s older brother, Ismael, brings the family together to reclaim justice for Aissa.

Hami wrote in his director’s statement that he grew up feeling “downgraded socially” because he was “Arab, Muslim and socially disadvantaged,” which he said are “three reasons to inspire resentment rather than exaltation” in France. The helmer explained that his family came to France from Algeria in 1991 , “fleeing the civil war and the Islamists.” In spite of many challenges, his brother “rejected the traditional traps of the banlieue, or rather those caricatures (perpetrated by) the media.”

Hami said his film also shows divisions within the army, and highlights the integrity and courage of some people, such as the general director of Saint-Cyr who “was deeply wounded by the insult to my brother and ready to do anything to have his values recognized.”

The filmmaker pointed that his film tells a “deeply personal and human story from the inside, an Arab Muslim family and a French one, too.”

“For My Country” is headlined by rising French star Karim Leklou who was nominated at the Cesar Awards for his performance in “The Stronghold” in 2020, and Shaïne Boumedine (“Les Sauvages”).

Hami previously directed “Orchestra Class” which played at Venice in 2017. MK2 Films handles international sales on “For My Country.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Women Filmmakers Make Steady Progress in France

As Unifrance’s Daniela Elstner sees it, the wealth of talent in this year’s Venice slate imparts a good bill of health for the French industry writ large. “Today, festival directors look to France in a slightly different way,” Elstner says. “We can find eminences like Frederick Wiseman alongside [emerging talents] like Alice Diop. That’s the strength of a good selection: You need names, you need surprises, you need to mix it up.” Alongside Diop and Wiseman (whose “A Couple” is in French, if not a majority French production), this year’s Venice roster also includes “Other People’s Children” from Rebecca Zlotowski and...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix, European Producers Club Reveal Series Pitch Contest Winners at Venice

Netflix and the European Producers Club (EPC) have revealed the winners of a pitch contest for fictional series at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The pitch contest is a joint initiative by EPC and Netflix to help create new opportunities for European women producers. It was launched at Series Mania in March, and open to EPC producers working for women-owned companies. Following a selection process by an independent jury, composed of Cia Edstrom, Francine Raveney and Olivier Kohn, the competition finalists pitched their projects to the Netflix content team. Anna Mannion of Tri Moon Films, Ireland, won the first prize of €50,000...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lindsay Lohan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’

Netflix has revealed the second installment of its two-picture deal with Lindsay Lohan, announcing on Thursday the actress will star in the romantic comedy “Irish Wish.” In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants. “Irish Wish” will be the second Netflix-set romantic comedy to star Lohan. The first is “Falling for Christmas,” which is set to debut on the streaming...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Hillary Clinton
Variety

Trailer Unveiled for Sébastien Lifshitz’s Venice-Bound ‘Casa Susanna’ (EXCLUSIVE)

PBS International has unveiled the trailer for “Casa Susanna,” Sébastien Lifshitz’s follow up to “Little Girl,” which is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori section. Produced by Agat Films, ARTE France and American Experience Films, in association with BBC Storyville, the documentary film will have its North American premiere at Toronto on Sept. 9. “Susanna” delivers a look at the underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men who found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York during the 1950’s and 1960’s. Known as Casa Susanna,...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘She-Hulk’ Got Megan Thee Stallion to Twerk With Tatiana Maslany: ‘That Was the Highlight of My Life’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot developments in Episode 3 of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” currently streaming on Disney+. Roughly two weeks before shooting the third episode of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” head writer Jessica Gao pulled aside star Tatiana Maslany — who plays lawyer Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) — to tell her who the show had cast for a crucial cameo in the episode. Jennifer’s former colleague at the D.A.’s office, chronic mansplainer Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), sues an Asgardian shapeshifter for fraud, after she tricked him into dating her by transforming into a massive celebrity that Dennis...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Venice#My Country#Mk2 Films#French#Mizar Films#Algerian#Muslim#Arab#Islamists
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
Variety

Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

The cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming $100 million epic feature “Megalopolis” is shaping up — and it includes Shia LaBeouf. Reports surfaced earlier this month indicating that the controversial actor was circling a leading role in Coppola’s passion project. Now, with production slated to begin this fall, LaBeouf’s casting has been confirmed. Also set to join the picture — which already boasts an all-star lineup including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne — are Talia Shire, Coppola’s sister who starred in his “Godfather” films; “The French Dispatch” actor Jason Schwartzman (Shire’s son); Grace VanderWaal...
MOVIES
Variety

MTV Documentary Films Unveils Full Slate and Trailer for Ondi Timoner’s ‘Last Flight Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films has boarded new projects about an all-girl Afghan robotics team, a #MeToo crime story, an imprisoned mural artist and a community of disabled children in Pakistan. The documentaries join a slate that includes Ondi Timoner’s Sundance title “Last Flight Home,” which will be screening at Telluride this week in a rare double festival act. The fledgling division, which was Oscar-nominated for the film “Ascension” earlier this year, was set up in 2019 by legendary HBO Documentary Films boss Sheila Nevins, and ViacomCBS executives Liza Burnett Fefferman and Nina L. Diaz. Nevins was at HBO for 38 years and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Fukada Koji Talks Venice Competition Film ‘Love Life,’ Loneliness and Bitter Little Ironies

The titles of Fukada Koji’s films almost drip with bitter irony. “Sayonara” seemed to be a farewell to human actors. Instead of being harmonious, Cannes Un Certain Regard jury prize-winner “Harmonium” was pitch black and steeped in quiet violence. Fukada’s latest, Venice Film Festival competition title carries the moniker “Love Life.” But its subject matter is loneliness. The story starts out on familiar lines, involving a married couple where suddenly the ex-husband of the wife appears, potentially setting up the melodrama of a triangular relationship. But in Fukada’s hands things are colder and more painful. The newcomer is burdensome, deaf and homeless....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Slasher Film Gets a Deranged, Bloody Trailer

Oh, bother. The first trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” has been released, revealing more of the slasher makeover of everyone’s favorite honey-obsessed bear. The movie stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as Winnie and his best friend Piglet, who go on a rampage after Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) abandons them for college. Without the influence of their human friend, the two turn feral, seeking prey and stalking the humans near their homes. The trailer showcases the characters on their rampage, revealing more of the twisted interpretation of A.A. Milne’s beloved characters. As director Rhys Waterfield revealed in an...
MOVIES
Variety

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Gets Teary-Eyed as Three-Hour ‘Bardo’ Nabs Four-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Will “Bardo” be Alejandro González Iñárritu’s third best director Oscar in a row following “Birdman” and “The Revenant” wins? It’s a question many were asking heading into the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix-backed “Bardo” world premiered in competition.  They had plenty of time to contemplate their answer as the three-hour-film wrapped at 12:15 a.m. Venice time, and earned a standing ovation of just over four minutes at the Sala Grande. A number of audience members began leaving before the movie ended given the extremely late hour, but the vast majority showed up for the helmer and stayed to applaud him...
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Park Takes Offbeat Path in Picking Projects

Becoming Nicholas Sparks’ literary agent and then film production president might not seem like the best preparation for making a romantic drama about cannibalism, but Per Capita Prods. founder Theresa Park is transitioning to a wider, edgier range of projects with ease.  Park is producing an animated children’s show based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling fantasy novel series “The Sisters Grimm” for Apple TV+. And she arrives in Venice for the Sept. 2 world premiere of “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel about a couple (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell) whose tastes run more towards hand eating than...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett’s ‘Tár’ Earns Ecstatic 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice, Generating Instant Oscar Buzz

The 79th Venice Film Festival officially kicked off the fall Oscar race on Thursday afternoon with Todd Field’s “Tár,” a drama starring Cate Blanchett as a famous composer embroiled in a public scandal. The film was showered with an ecstatic six-minute standing ovation as the audience inside the Sala Grande Theatre kept chanting “Bravo!“  Clutching the hand of festival chief Alberto Barbera, Blanchett took a bow — but the clapping continued and even grew louder. When the applause finally ended, a misty-eyed Blanchett turned to someone on her team and said: “Let’s get a drink.” Indeed, Blanchett’s work in “Tár” will likely...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan Film Festival Selects Ten Titles for New Currents Competition

Two Korean and two Indian movies make the cut in the Busan International Film Festival’s New Currents main competition section. Thet are joined by one each from Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Germany. The section has a track record of making significant discoveries among new Asian films and directors.The selected titles are eligible for multiple awards, including the New Currents Award, the FIPRESCI Award, the NETPAC Award, and the KB New Currents Audience Award. The selection comprises: “Ajooma,” directed by Hu Shuming (Singapore-Korea); “Blue Again” from Thailand’s Thapanee Loosuwan; “Hail to Hell,” by Korea’s Lim Oh-jeong; “Memento Mori: Earth,” by Vietnam’s Marcus...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Linney, Maggie Smith Make a Pilgrimage to Lourdes in ‘The Miracle Club’ – First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety can reveal a first look at Maggie Smith and Laura Linney in the new drama “The Miracle Club,” which has wrapped production in Ireland and is now in post. The Dublin-shot film, which also stars Kathy Bates, centers on four Dublin women who come together on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Lourdes in France, where they discover the solidarity in their friendship and unveil their own personal miracles. Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, “The Miracle Club” wrapped over the summer at Ardmore Studios in Dublin. The film also features Oscar nominee Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” “The Usual Suspects”)...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy