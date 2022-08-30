Read full article on original website
Iowa City Freshman Hits a 6 Million-to-1 Golf Shot [VIDEO]
Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick is a Freshman at Iowa City West and early on in his high school golf career, he made a memory that will last a lifetime. According to KCRG, he was playing in his first ever high school golf meet at the Airport National Golf Course and accomplished something that happens about one out of 6 million times.
