Police Arrest Suspect In Prince George's Murder, Release Video
Police have arrested a Clinton man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, authorities say. Trevon Cox, 20, is accused of killing Stanley Ramey, 28 in a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to Prince George's County police.
(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda
Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
Two men hospitalized when Virginia undercover fentanyl operation ends in police shootout
While no members of the task force were shot or injured during the exchange, Prince William County Police said two individuals -- a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man -- who were the subject of the operation, were shot in the upper body and had to be taken to the hospital. The police department said it does not know the current condition of the men.
Bladensburg High School placed on lockdown after reports of student with 'prohibited item': police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A high school in Prince George's County is on lockdown after reports that a student brought a prohibited item to school, authorities say. The Bladensburg Police Department announced on Twitter around 2:10 p.m., that officers are on the scene at Bladensburg High School located at 4200 58th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.
Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus
A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
Knife-wielding woman attacks Whole Foods coworker, police say
An Arnold woman is accused of waving a knife at a coworker at Whole Foods in Annapolis on Wednesday morning.
(Located) Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old
Update: Hailey MaryJane Harvey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday, September 2,...
Convicted Felon, Teen, Busted With Meth, Crack Cocaine, Gun During Frederick Speeding Stop
A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County got an assist from a police K9 to make a massive drug and weapons bust of a convicted felon and Virginia teen during a speeding stop in Maryland, authorities said. Michael White, 55, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Rebecca Lorey, 19, of Stephens City,...
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
7-year-old girl hit by car that went around stopped Montgomery Co. school bus, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021. A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police officers were called to the scene in the...
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts, jewelry store burglary reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported. Parts were taken from four vehicles...
PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a photo of the man wanted for a series of indecent exposure and assault incidents that happened on the W&OD Trail. The person of interest is also suspected of being involved in a recent attempted abduction. On Aug....
Eleventh Suspect Apprehended In Connection With Fourth Of July Murder: Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police investigators have announced the 11th arrest in connection to the Fourth of July murder of Tyuane Johnson in Dorchester County. Zakai Curtis, 18, was apprehended in Easton and charged for his role in Johnson’s murder as state police continue to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.
Police ID Murder Victim In Glen Burnie, Suspect At Large, Officials Say
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a Glen Burnie man was murdered, authorities say. Police discovered Matthew Anthony Ponder, 27, after he had been shot multiple times inside of a home in the 400 block of M Street North East around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Bladensburg High School locked down after police got a tip from a student
Scary moments at Bladensburg High School in Prince George's County, Maryland. The school was locked down after police got a tip from a student.
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
Fairfax County Police Search for Man Who Grabbed Teen, Women Along W&OD Trail
A man who tried to abduct a teenage girl in Reston, Virginia, Tuesday night is the same person who assaulted two women on Friday in other parts of Northern Virginia along the W&OD Trail, police say. A search for the suspect is underway. A 14-year-old girl was walking her dog...
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
Police: 26-year-old driver charged for fatal 2-vehicle Fairfax County crash that killed pedestrian in shopping center parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 26-year-old driver is facing charges for a two-vehicle Seven Corners crash that killed a pedestrian in a shopping center parking lot on Aug. 18, according to Fairfax County Police. Detectives with the police department determined that Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, of Falls Church, was driving...
