Bethesda, MD

(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda

Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
BETHESDA, MD
Two men hospitalized when Virginia undercover fentanyl operation ends in police shootout

While no members of the task force were shot or injured during the exchange, Prince William County Police said two individuals -- a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man -- who were the subject of the operation, were shot in the upper body and had to be taken to the hospital. The police department said it does not know the current condition of the men.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Driver Hits 4th Grade Montgomery County Student Getting Off School Bus

A driver struck a fourth-grade student who had just stepped off of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, seriously injuring the girl, authorities say. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bus pulled up on Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. Witnesses on the bus said the girl looked both ways when she got off the bus. Then, suddenly, the driver of a Saturn sedan darted out from behind the bus and hit her in the middle of the road, according to witnesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
(Located) Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old

Update: Hailey MaryJane Harvey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday, September 2,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business

The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
THURMONT, MD
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro

Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
BETHESDA, MD

