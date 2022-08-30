Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
fox17.com
Concerts, Disney on Ice, more happenings at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this September
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking to bring some excitement to your September? Bridgestone Arena has you covered with plenty of concerts and events this month!. Bridgestone will have many concerts throughout the month with various artists, Disney on Ice, National Hockey League (NHL) preseason games and more. See the...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cooler temperatures and fall weather means that the Tennessee high school football season is in full swing!. Week 3 features a handful of teams still looking for their first win of the season, while others open up region play. Tune in to Nashville’s 30-minute high...
fox17.com
15th Annual ACM Honors soon coming to FOX on Sept. 13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors will return on Sept. 13 on FOX at 7-9 CST. The 2022 line up will feature some of the biggest names in country music. This year it was held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Star-studded lineup announced for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Downtown Nashville will be ringing in the new year once again with a star-studded lineup of country superstars. Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band have just been announced to headline one of Nashville's biggest celebrations of the year. The...
fox17.com
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories, and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars, and much more. Click here to view the collection on Amazon.
fox17.com
Nolensville Little League Baseball team celebrates success with welcome home parade
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nolensville Little League Baseball team had a welcome home parade Wednesday in Nashville. The parade celebrated the team's 2022 accomplishments. The celebratory event began at 6 p.m. at the Historic School and will travel along the greenway past Lanny Field, Gregory Park. You could...
fox17.com
Dunkin' gives teachers free medium sized coffee Sept. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The well-known chain Dunkin' is giving back to teachers Thursday, providing them with a free medium sized coffee. Teachers can get a "Coffee Break" Sept. 1 at participating Nashville Dunkin' locations. The special deal is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
fox17.com
Nashville mayor's office on sustainability: 'People are tired of words'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper launched an early 2022 sustainability agenda with a pledge to reduce Metro government's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in the next 28 years. Now, he's checking off the boxes. During the spring and summer, the mayor's office undertook energy...
fox17.com
TSU student switches to virtual classes, worries about graduating on time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University is allowing students to go virtual after housing issues put some students in hotels. But one sophomore at TSU says the switch is leading to more problems. The student asked to remain anonymous and said she made the switch when she couldn’t...
fox17.com
Vote on new Titans stadium proposal could come as soon as November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A proposal for a new $2.2 billion Titans stadium could be up for a vote in the coming months. Metro Council Member Bob Mendes says the Titans are scheduled to appear before the East Bank Stadium Committee on Sept. 14. Mendes also says a vote on the proposal could come a few weeks after that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Nashville wins Covid Powerball, but none of $426 million spent on school security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) got an astonishing $426 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Covid relief funds. As of July some $350 million remained unspent. School safety is a big issue in this country. Not only parents share concerns, but teachers...
fox17.com
Metro teachers lean on others for financial help after missing paychecks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom, the damage is already done for some Metro teachers who have gone weeks without pay. While most teachers were paid today, some believe the damage has already been done. The teacher FOX 17 News spoke with would like to remain...
fox17.com
Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
fox17.com
'It's unacceptable': MNPS teacher speaks out after not receiving a paycheck in weeks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News brings you continuing coverage as teachers are outraged after going weeks without their paychecks from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The teacher FOX 17 News spoke with wants to remain anonymous. She says she was hired by Metro in June, and started...
fox17.com
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
fox17.com
Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
fox17.com
Metro Nashville bus drivers getting pay increases, mayor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) bus drivers will be getting a pay raise this year. At a conference Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper personally delivered the news to 500 MNPS bus drivers. He says drivers will be getting an annual pay increase ranging from $11,000 to $14,000 this year.
fox17.com
Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
Comments / 0