Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cooler temperatures and fall weather means that the Tennessee high school football season is in full swing!. Week 3 features a handful of teams still looking for their first win of the season, while others open up region play. Tune in to Nashville’s 30-minute high...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

15th Annual ACM Honors soon coming to FOX on Sept. 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors will return on Sept. 13 on FOX at 7-9 CST. The 2022 line up will feature some of the biggest names in country music. This year it was held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Star-studded lineup announced for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Downtown Nashville will be ringing in the new year once again with a star-studded lineup of country superstars. Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band have just been announced to headline one of Nashville's biggest celebrations of the year. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dunkin' gives teachers free medium sized coffee Sept. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The well-known chain Dunkin' is giving back to teachers Thursday, providing them with a free medium sized coffee. Teachers can get a "Coffee Break" Sept. 1 at participating Nashville Dunkin' locations. The special deal is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville mayor's office on sustainability: 'People are tired of words'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper launched an early 2022 sustainability agenda with a pledge to reduce Metro government's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in the next 28 years. Now, he's checking off the boxes. During the spring and summer, the mayor's office undertook energy...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Vote on new Titans stadium proposal could come as soon as November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A proposal for a new $2.2 billion Titans stadium could be up for a vote in the coming months. Metro Council Member Bob Mendes says the Titans are scheduled to appear before the East Bank Stadium Committee on Sept. 14. Mendes also says a vote on the proposal could come a few weeks after that.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Metro Nashville bus drivers getting pay increases, mayor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) bus drivers will be getting a pay raise this year. At a conference Friday morning, Mayor John Cooper personally delivered the news to 500 MNPS bus drivers. He says drivers will be getting an annual pay increase ranging from $11,000 to $14,000 this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
NASHVILLE, TN

