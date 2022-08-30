ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Job Expo for Maui County job seekers

By Kaile Hunt
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A pop-up Job Expo will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

According to Mayor Michael Victorino, the Job Expo will feature openings for jobs with the County of Maui. He said there will be 50 employers and resource booths along with door prizes every half hour.

“I urge Maui County job seekers to attend this Pop-Up Job Expo to explore job opportunities that could lead to rewarding careers,” Mayor Victorino said. “Many employers are short-staffed and eager to find the right candidates to help their businesses.”

Healthcare opportunities, finance opportunities, hospitality services, construction and food service opportunities will be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mm5rw_0hb85Lmx00

Job opportunities with armed forces, elder care, customer service, family services, nonprofits and transportation will also be available.

Victorino said the Job Expo is a collaborative event with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Maui American Job Center, UHMC Cooperative Education CareerLink Office and UH Maui College Extended Learning Workforce Development.

Entertainment for the job expo will be provided by DJZ. For more information, call 808-270-5777 or click here.

