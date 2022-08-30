ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former first-round pick Nils Lundkvist wants trade from Rangers

A top New York Rangers prospect could be on the move relatively soon. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks has reported that the Rangers are “engaged in an accelerated effort” to trade 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist. Citing “multiple sources,” Brooks adds that Lundkvist is “unlikely to report” for Rangers training camp if the team cannot find a trade by the time camp is set to begin.
Anaheim Ducks acquire D Dmitry Kulikov from Minnesota

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations. The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is no longer a viable option for the Yankees

Almost three months ago, I penned a piece about Yankees starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa declaring that IKF had been exactly what the team planned for him to be: “good enough.” While acknowledging that it sounded like I was damning him with faint praise, the truth was that “good enough” represented an upgrade at the position. With the top shortstop prospects struggling and more pressing needs in the outfield and pitching staff, Kiner-Falefa kept the position from being a major hole.
