Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
koxe.com
Brookesmith ISD, Excellence in Educational Achievement and Service
Brookesmith ISD started the new school year with many exciting changes! The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 school ratings; the district received a grant for three new school buses; and, the cafeteria received a grant to enhance food services and nutrition. The Texas Education Agency awarded Brookesmith ISD an...
koxe.com
Iris Geraldine Lewis, 82, of Lake Jackson
Funeral Services for Iris Geraldine Lewis, age 82, of Lake Jackson, formally of Bangs, we be held September 10th, 2022. Visitation will start at 11 am followed by the service at noon, with her nephew Pastor Michael Brinkley officiating, under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewis went...
koxe.com
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Bradley Stanton, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Three (3) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Josh Tyler...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Mills County Burn Ban Lifted Indefinitely
Mills County has indefinitely lifted the countywide burn ban and will continue to monitor rainfall and weather conditions. County Judge Jett Johnson asked that people burn responsibly and not on windy days.
koxe.com
Brown County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments
During the August 2022 season of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 27 persons. Bryce Ratliff: Possession of a Controlled Substance, State Jail Enhancement. Bradley Allen Kinsey: Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Troy Lee Daniel, Jr.: Assault Family Violence – Occlusion. Casey Phillip...
koxe.com
Howard Payne University’s Stinger Spectacular scheduled for October 14-15
Howard Payne University invites alumni, prospective students and other friends of the university to the Stinger Spectacular on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15. For the second year in a row, the event will combine Homecoming, Yellow Jacket Preview and Family Weekend for an exciting time on campus. “Stinger Spectacular is...
koxe.com
Patsy Routt, 71, of Brady
Patsy Routt, age 71, of Brady, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in San Angelo. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
RELATED PEOPLE
koxe.com
Teresa Lenell Winkler, 62, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Teresa Lenell Winkler, 62 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Donald Ray Spivey, 87, of De Leon
Donald Ray Spivey, 87, of De Leon, TX, passed from this life, at his home, Friday August 18, 2022. Arrangements are with Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Comanche. A memorial service, with military honors to celebrate his life, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday September 8, 2022, at the Heartland Chapel with Bro. Gerald Burns officiating. Condolences to the family can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.
koxe.com
Brownwood Hosts Large Cross Country Meet
The Brownwood Invitational Cross Country Meet was held yesterday. The Lady Lions finished 5th as a team while the Lions came in 11th place. Also competing from Brown County were the Bangs Lady Dragons who finished 10th while the Dragons boys team were 14th. The Lady Lions 5th place was...
koxe.com
Football Scoreboard – Week 2
Santa Anna at Lueders-Avoca (cancelled) Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14 (Thursday) Cherokee 65, Gold-Burg 19 (Thursday) Mullin at Panther Creek (Saturday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Fonda Stewart, 81, of Gouldbusk
Fonda Stewart, age 81, of Gouldbusk, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Gouldbusk Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Alan Wallace, pastor of Gouldbusk Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Gouldbusk Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Comments / 0