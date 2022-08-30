In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.

