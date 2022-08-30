ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan.
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today

Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced only mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted.
Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
Pritzker Administration Addressing Staff Shortages

Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing staffing shortages in some Illinois’ agencies. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can apply online. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government sector in the U.S. has lost over 600-thousand workers.
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info

Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
Illinois AG Joins Lawsuit Against Rental Listing Platform

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Springfield Ill. Senate leaders are on the spot to find enough votes for a proposed deal to close a $1.6 billion gap in this year's budget and save state programs and agencies from running out of money. A day after the plan passed the House Tuesday, March 24, 2015, many members of the Democratic-led chamber expressed support for the bill, but others remained holdouts, noting that they were still reviewing the impact of the proposal. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
