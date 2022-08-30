Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund reaches $1 billion with latest deposit
Illinois' Rainy Day Fund, the state's main saving account, now has over $1 billion inside of it, a record high, thanks to the latest deposit by State Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
wjol.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
IDOT Road Closed Sign (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan.
spotonillinois.com
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'
Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Feds declare fuel emergency for Midwest states after refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. In a […]
Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today
Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
wjol.com
Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced only mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
WAND TV
Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
wjol.com
Pritzker Administration Addressing Staff Shortages
Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing staffing shortages in some Illinois’ agencies. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can apply online. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government sector in the U.S. has lost over 600-thousand workers.
EPA waives fuel rule in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN after Whiting, Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Gov. Whitmer's office said.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
wjol.com
Illinois AG Joins Lawsuit Against Rental Listing Platform
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Illinois state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Springfield Ill. Senate leaders are on the spot to find enough votes for a proposed deal to close a $1.6 billion gap in this year's budget and save state programs and agencies from running out of money. A day after the plan passed the House Tuesday, March 24, 2015, many members of the Democratic-led chamber expressed support for the bill, but others remained holdouts, noting that they were still reviewing the impact of the proposal. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
