Cedar Rapids, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Unveil $312 Million Wish List

The Cedar Rapids School district unveiled a new plan that would see major improvements made to existing buildings and new facilities built. The price tag? $312 million dollars. In a presentation to the school board on Monday night, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that officials proposed reducing the number of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Special Waterloo Police Unit Reaches Milestone, More Work Ahead

It seems as though every day there is another story on the news about gun violence and shootings. The debate came to schools across the country in a big way after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. So much so, that a school district in Spirit Lake, in Northwest Iowa just this week announced that it would arm staff with guns during school hours.
KOEL 950 AM

Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game

Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
IOWA CITY, IA
#Property Taxes#Kcrg#Jefferson High School#Franklin Wilson
KOEL 950 AM

Camp Courageous Celebrates 50 Years in A Very Iowa Way [PHOTO]

*Actual corn maze mentioned in the story can be seen later in the article. Camp Courageous is an Eastern Iowa nonprofit organization in Monticello. Their mission, according to their website, is to "provide exceptional year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp."
MONTICELLO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes Return a Fan Favorite to Kinnick Stadium

If you attend a Hawkeye football game this season and happen to notice a real live hawk flying around the stadium, just know, that it's no coincidence. You may have even noticed this last year during football games. A live hawk will be flying over the crowds at Kinnick Stadium for the second year in a row, according to KCRG.
IOWA CITY, IA
News Break
Politics
KOEL 950 AM

CRPD Has An Incredible Success Rate At Finding Stolen Cars

Getting your car broken into can be a pretty frightening/frustrating thing for most people but to have the entire car stolen is on an entirely different level. One of the sad facts of life is when you live in a higher populated area, you're going to deal with more crime. It's simple math. Well, if you check the math on the CRPD when it comes to retrieving stolen cars, you'll find they have a pretty good win percentage. According to 4 Auto Insurance, the national average of stolen cars that are recovered is 59.3%. The CRPD's success rate is vastly superior to that.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Three Hospitalized in E. Iowa Bus Crash on First Day of Class

The first day back to class in Eastern Iowa is always hectic and sometimes bittersweet as students and families wrap up their fun and all-too-brief carefree summer together and turn their attention to classes, activities and carving out much less time together than they had in the previous 2-3 months. Most hope it doesn't turn dangerous but that's what happened in the Eastern Iowa community of Bennett on Tuesday.
BENNETT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowan Crashed A Fairytale Proposal [WATCH]

It's not everyday that you come across a possible proposal... I recently made a trip to California for a week long vacation. I've never been out that far west before, so I was lucky to have friends who knew the area and could take me around. One of the most...
KOEL 950 AM

4 Legged Friend Helping Iowa Children Feel Better, One Day at a Time

Tanager Place is an agency that helps children with mental health and behavioral challenges. Located in Cedar Rapids, they want you to know you are not alone and they are here to help with mental health challenges your child may be facing child. They also just brought in the perfect partner to help out. Meet Mack, the first animal-assisted therapy dog at Tanager Place.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]

We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
OELWEIN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Former Hawkeyes Get To Stay in Green Bay

When you're an undrafted free agent, making the final 53-man NFL roster is no easy task. Teams had to make cuts this week and get down to 53 players by Tuesday. Two former Iowa Hawkeyes who had spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Green Bay Packers learned that they didn't make the final 53-man roster. But fortunately for running back Tyler Goodson and defensive lineman Jack Heflin, they'll get to wear the green and gold a bit longer.
GREEN BAY, WI
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

