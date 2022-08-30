Read full article on original website
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Eastern Iowa Golf Course to Close Down for Good
With the exciting news about an Iowa high school student making a 6 million to 1 shot yesterday, today would be a full 180 for the game of golf, as one Eastern Iowa golf course plans on closing its doors for good in the upcoming days. La Porte City Golf...
Cedar Rapids Schools Unveil $312 Million Wish List
The Cedar Rapids School district unveiled a new plan that would see major improvements made to existing buildings and new facilities built. The price tag? $312 million dollars. In a presentation to the school board on Monday night, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that officials proposed reducing the number of...
Special Waterloo Police Unit Reaches Milestone, More Work Ahead
It seems as though every day there is another story on the news about gun violence and shootings. The debate came to schools across the country in a big way after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. So much so, that a school district in Spirit Lake, in Northwest Iowa just this week announced that it would arm staff with guns during school hours.
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Camp Courageous Celebrates 50 Years in A Very Iowa Way [PHOTO]
*Actual corn maze mentioned in the story can be seen later in the article. Camp Courageous is an Eastern Iowa nonprofit organization in Monticello. Their mission, according to their website, is to "provide exceptional year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families. The camp is run primarily on donations, giving all individuals the opportunity to give through gifts of time, materials, money, and other means that support the camp."
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Iowa Hawkeyes Return a Fan Favorite to Kinnick Stadium
If you attend a Hawkeye football game this season and happen to notice a real live hawk flying around the stadium, just know, that it's no coincidence. You may have even noticed this last year during football games. A live hawk will be flying over the crowds at Kinnick Stadium for the second year in a row, according to KCRG.
CRPD Has An Incredible Success Rate At Finding Stolen Cars
Getting your car broken into can be a pretty frightening/frustrating thing for most people but to have the entire car stolen is on an entirely different level. One of the sad facts of life is when you live in a higher populated area, you're going to deal with more crime. It's simple math. Well, if you check the math on the CRPD when it comes to retrieving stolen cars, you'll find they have a pretty good win percentage. According to 4 Auto Insurance, the national average of stolen cars that are recovered is 59.3%. The CRPD's success rate is vastly superior to that.
Three Hospitalized in E. Iowa Bus Crash on First Day of Class
The first day back to class in Eastern Iowa is always hectic and sometimes bittersweet as students and families wrap up their fun and all-too-brief carefree summer together and turn their attention to classes, activities and carving out much less time together than they had in the previous 2-3 months. Most hope it doesn't turn dangerous but that's what happened in the Eastern Iowa community of Bennett on Tuesday.
Iowan Crashed A Fairytale Proposal [WATCH]
It's not everyday that you come across a possible proposal... I recently made a trip to California for a week long vacation. I've never been out that far west before, so I was lucky to have friends who knew the area and could take me around. One of the most...
4 Legged Friend Helping Iowa Children Feel Better, One Day at a Time
Tanager Place is an agency that helps children with mental health and behavioral challenges. Located in Cedar Rapids, they want you to know you are not alone and they are here to help with mental health challenges your child may be facing child. They also just brought in the perfect partner to help out. Meet Mack, the first animal-assisted therapy dog at Tanager Place.
Oelwein Corn Maze Honors Local Family Struck With Tragedy [PHOTO]
We are in the last week of August which means people are starting to gear up for the fall ‘spooky’ season. One local farm spent their weekend doing just that. A popular fall activity is getting together with your friends, heading out to the corn field, getting lost, and finding your way out. Those up for a real challenge will do all this at night.
Two Former Hawkeyes Get To Stay in Green Bay
When you're an undrafted free agent, making the final 53-man NFL roster is no easy task. Teams had to make cuts this week and get down to 53 players by Tuesday. Two former Iowa Hawkeyes who had spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Green Bay Packers learned that they didn't make the final 53-man roster. But fortunately for running back Tyler Goodson and defensive lineman Jack Heflin, they'll get to wear the green and gold a bit longer.
