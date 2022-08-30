ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker

Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Banana 101.5

14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms

A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
MONROE, MI
Banana 101.5

Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia

Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect

DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they’ve been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford

A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
DEARBORN, MI
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

