Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor considers breaking with DTE, setting up own utility in wake of power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following the most recent series of power outages across Southeast Michigan, the city of Ann Arbor says its considering breaking with the region's utility provider completely in search of a more reliable service for providing power, a release said this week. The city council...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 43K in the dark on Sept. 2, 2022
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, still, as of Friday. As of 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, more than 43,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 2% of all DTE customers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year
Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor. If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses. If you have...
How climate change has affected Michigan weather conditions
As much of the globe faced a hot, humid summer filled with record high temperatures and flooding due to heavy rainfall, national weather and temperature data indicates severe weather conditions have also intensified in Michigan, driven by Earth’s changing climate. It’s not just that temperatures are reaching new highs...
DTE says almost 70,000 customers remain without power
DTE Energy says as of Thursday afternoon, there remain almost 70,000 customers without power in metro Detroit. So how long is it going to get everyone back up and running?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker
Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms
A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
Ann Arbor dog who died during storms was a ‘silly goofball’ who loved people, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI – As power is slowly restored and downed trees cut and carted away, traces of the powerful line of thunderstorms that swept across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29 are slipping away. But for one Ann Arbor woman and her family, moving on is not going to...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia
Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect
DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they’ve been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford
A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
travelyouman.com
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
Frustrated and in the dark: Over 200,000 DTE customers still without power more than 24 hours after damaging storms
The aftermath of damaging storms is being felt in Southeast Michigan as tensions continue to mount over widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of people.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0