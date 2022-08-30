Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Free Cool Zones You Can Visit During San Diego’s Blazing Hot Weekend
With a heat wave and excessive heat warning hitting San Diego through the Labor Day holiday, dozens of cool zones are opening up. The Union Tribune says these air-conditioned facilities include libraries, churches, rec centers and community spaces. People without transportation to a cool zone location can call 211 to...
iheart.com
Gary Danielson "There's Really No Limit To What San Diego State Can Be"
CBS college football lead analyst Gary Danielson will be part of the broadcast crew for San Diego State's inaugural kickoff versus Arizona on Saturday. Danielson joined Darren Smith to preview Aztecs versus the Arizona Wildcats, SDSU's success vs. Pac-12 teams, how Braxton Burmeister changes the dynamic, college football expansion and excitement for Snapdragon stadium.
Comments / 0