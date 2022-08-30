Read full article on original website
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Meet A Man On A Quest To Find About $180 Million In Bitcoin Buried In A Landfill
James Howells, a resident of Newport, South Wales, claims to have accidentally thrown away his hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2013 while cleaning his office. About a decade later, Howells is determined to do whatever it takes to get the piece of hardware back. What happened: In 2013,...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022
RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2022
Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.60% at $2.10. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.27. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.20% at $6.45. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.76% at $0.45. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 6.15% at $3.36. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cheetah Mobile?
Cheetah Mobile's (NYSE:CMCM) short percent of float has risen 70.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 140 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing QuantumScape's Short Interest
QuantumScape's (NYSE:QS) short percent of float has fallen 17.31% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 48.13 million shares sold short, which is 17.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
HP Stock Isn't Quite as Un-Ownable as You Might Think
Don't forget, the tech company still has a booming printer business.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
'Stand-Out Is An Understatement,' Morgan Stanley Comments On Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Performance
Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and raised the price target to $343 from $315. The company's Q2 earnings and Q3 guidance both were above Street expectations. Straton said the company's performance demonstrates its ability to outperform in a...
Investor Alert: eTrade Markets
Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves. Toronto, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company falsely implies IIROC and OSC regulation by using altered/fraudulent documents to...
How Is The Market Feeling About Party City Holdco?
Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) short percent of float has risen 51.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.01 million shares sold short, which is 15.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
J.Jill Has The Ability For Top-Line Gains & Increased Profitability, Analyst Says
Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Moderate Risk rating on the shares of J.Jill Inc JILL with a price target of $24.00. The company's Q2 revenue missed estimates while the EPS exceeded the Street view. The analyst said recent quarters continue to prove that JILL's strategic initiatives to simplify...
Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
Presidio Property Trust Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend and Adopts Variable Dividend Policy
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / SQFT SQFTP))) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the third quarter of 2022.
