ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 2

Roger
5d ago

That is funny!And Tramp(as i call him) hasn't been charged with anything!! SMHIt pays to be a rich criminal master mind!

Reply
2
Related
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a...
PARKLAND, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland. Based on their investigation, detectives said the man had a disturbing fascination with mass school shootings. The man, Robert Mondragon, is being held without...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Compensation#The County Commission
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Counselor close to Cruz family describes life of Parkland shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors in the life or death trial of the confessed Parkland shooter heard about the struggles Nikolas Cruz faced at home from a counselor who worked with him. Defense attorneys continued to detail the life of Cruz as they went through his entire life, Friday...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy