Roger
5d ago
That is funny!And Tramp(as i call him) hasn't been charged with anything!! SMHIt pays to be a rich criminal master mind!
2
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
WSVN-TV
Crist, Hernández and Deming hit campaign trail in South Florida on Labor Day weekend
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Labor Day weekend got off to a busy start for three Democratic candidates who hit the campaign trail in South Florida as they attempt to flip the Sunshine State in the upcoming midterm elections. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist spoke with voters and posed for pictures at...
WSVN-TV
Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a...
Miami New Times
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
Around $3 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded in Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded around $3 millions in narcotics in Miami Tuesday, a release said.
Click10.com
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
wlrn.org
Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom
At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store
Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland. Based on their investigation, detectives said the man had a disturbing fascination with mass school shootings. The man, Robert Mondragon, is being held without...
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
DeSantis election investigation chief told local officials they face 'no fault' for felons voting
Governor's office has ignored questions about the administration's role in verifying voter eligibility.
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
WSVN-TV
Counselor close to Cruz family describes life of Parkland shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors in the life or death trial of the confessed Parkland shooter heard about the struggles Nikolas Cruz faced at home from a counselor who worked with him. Defense attorneys continued to detail the life of Cruz as they went through his entire life, Friday...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
WSVN-TV
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy last seen in SW Miami-Dade; arrest warrant issued for father
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who, authorities said, has not been seen by his mother for nearly a week, and now police have issued an arrest warrant for his father. The alert was issued on Friday for 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo”...
WSVN-TV
ATM at Oakland Park Mobil station damaged during attempted robbery; suspect in custody after chase
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have apprehended the man responsible for trying to rip off an ATM inside a convenience store at a gas station in Oakland Park, an incident that was recorded on surveillance video and was part of a crime spree that stretched across Broward County and came to a crashing end.
