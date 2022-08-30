Read full article on original website
Judge dismisses official's lawsuit against Iowa governor
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven filed the lawsuit against Reynolds in June 2021, two years after she fired him. In his lawsuit, Foxhoven contended he was fired because he refused to engage in illegal Medicaid fraud. Reynolds denied she did anything wrong, but she refused to say why she fired Foxhoven, apart from stating she chose to go in another direction. Later, she added that Foxhoven’s dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated. In August 2019 Foxhoven sought $2 million in damages from the State Appeal Board, which considers legal claims against the state. He filed the lawsuit after the board denied his claim.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution
A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area along Interstate Highway 29. The […] The post Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa City Freshman Hits a 6 Million-to-1 Golf Shot [VIDEO]
Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick is a Freshman at Iowa City West and early on in his high school golf career, he made a memory that will last a lifetime. According to KCRG, he was playing in his first ever high school golf meet at the Airport National Golf Course and accomplished something that happens about one out of 6 million times.
Washington Examiner
Midterm Memo: Trump is the center of gravity for Iowa Republicans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The applause lines gave it away. I spent a couple of days here in Iowa recently to get a sense of the center of gravity in the Republican Party. Polling suggests it's Donald Trump; conservative talk radio suggests it’s the federal investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, as revealed when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private social club in Palm Beach, Florida.
New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten
Two new COVID-19 vaccine mixtures that are thought to be more effective at preventing serious illness for currently circulating coronavirus variants were approved by federal regulators on Wednesday. Meanwhile, documented infections in Iowa increased slightly as hospitalizations held steady, according to state and federal data. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized two variations of […] The post New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
