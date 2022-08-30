ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
ValueWalk

The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal

No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Visa features a strong franchise and an enduring brand name. P&G is a consumer goods behemoth that has raised its dividend payouts for 66 consecutive years. Nike is one of the most innovative and digitally-savvy sports footwear and apparel companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
