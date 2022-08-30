No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO