Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
The ARK Innovation ETF is loading up on these names. Should you do the same?
This Tech Stock Just Raised Its Dividend By Nearly Double the Inflation Rate
And investors still have time to buy before the ex-dividend date.
ValueWalk
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.
Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever
Visa features a strong franchise and an enduring brand name. P&G is a consumer goods behemoth that has raised its dividend payouts for 66 consecutive years. Nike is one of the most innovative and digitally-savvy sports footwear and apparel companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
