Daviess County, IN

wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WTHI

One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Vincennes Man Arrested on Daviess County Charges

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Driving while Being a Habitual Traffic Offender for Life, and Resisting Law Enforcement. 53-year-old Stephen Hart is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 157 inmates were being held in the security...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.

Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
BEDFORD, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
waovam.com

Richland County Illinois Officials Report Scam

The Richland County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports from Richland County residents who have been potential victims of a phone scam. The caller claims to be a member of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and tells the intended victim that a warrant or body attachment has been issued and the person owes bail money to the sheriff’s office.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wbiw.com

An accident claims the life of Shelburn man

SULLIVAN CO. – On Wednesday, August 30th at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to the area of State Road 63 at County Road 1075 North, to investigate a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of one individual. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Justin Bell...
SHELBURN, IN
WHAS11

One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL

