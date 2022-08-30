Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas WR Agiye Hall will be active against Louisiana-Monroe
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall will play against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in the season opener on Saturday, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. However, if Hall does dress out, there is another report that he didn’t practice this week, which would keep him from playing....
Burnt Orange Nation
BON Roundtable: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Gameday weekend is here. The Texas Longhorns will be playing football this Saturday. Where is your level of excitement for this season?. Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) - I think my baseline level of expectation for any football season is around an 8, but I would say that this year I’m especially excited to see the debut of Quinn Ewers, the improvement of Bijan Robinson this offseason, the speed of Xavier Worthy, and Kelvin Banks era kicking off at left tackle.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas season preview by the numbers
Before the 2022 Texas Longhorns football season kicks off, I thought we would look at a few advanced metrics evaluating the Sarkisian scheme from last year and predict how Texas will perform. There are some variables which we can’t necessarily estimate the quantitative effect they will have yet. These include Quinn Ewers being named QB1, losing wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and guard Junior Angilau, as well as how Texas’ toughest matchups are spread out quite well over the season. Nonetheless, we are all thrilled for Texas football to start up again and the picture will become clearer after the first couple of games.
Burnt Orange Nation
After last season’s woes, overcoming adversity is key for Texas
“If I keep looking back at 5-7, I’m going to run right into a tree at some point.”. Steve Sarkisian’s first season on the Forty Acres quite simply wasn’t good enough. Everyone knows that, including Sark. But as he often notes, the windshield is larger than the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas DT Alfred Collins out for Louisiana-Monroe game
After the Texas Longhorns suffered a handful of injuries during the first scrimmage of preseason camp, including season-ending injuries suffered by junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and redshirt senior offensive guard Junior Angilau, all but one injured player is available for Saturday’s season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas football hype video ahead of Saturday’s season opener
On Friday, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video with a little more than a day remaining until taking Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The video starts with a voiceover about the nature of commitment while clips from practice and then games play.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: ULM Predictions
We are two days out from the Texas Longhorns’ season opener, which means the offseason is fully behind us, and it's time to discuss some actual football. The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are coming off a down season under Terry Bowden, but the Longhorns are heading into year two of the Steve Sarkisian era. With no tape for the year, but ideas about what it could be, we dive in on our hopes and expectations for the Longhorns heading into the first game against folks in different-colored jerseys. For a full ULM preview, check out our full team preview from July.
Burnt Orange Nation
Previewing Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Can the Longhorns blow out the Warhawks?
The second season of the Steve Sarkisian era kicks off in Austin on Saturday at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network as the Texas Longhorns take on head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe hired Matt Viator from McNeese State after a 10-1 season in 2015 and Viator...
