Burnt Orange Nation

Report: Texas WR Agiye Hall will be active against Louisiana-Monroe

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall will play against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in the season opener on Saturday, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. However, if Hall does dress out, there is another report that he didn’t practice this week, which would keep him from playing....
Burnt Orange Nation

BON Roundtable: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Gameday weekend is here. The Texas Longhorns will be playing football this Saturday. Where is your level of excitement for this season?. Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) - I think my baseline level of expectation for any football season is around an 8, but I would say that this year I’m especially excited to see the debut of Quinn Ewers, the improvement of Bijan Robinson this offseason, the speed of Xavier Worthy, and Kelvin Banks era kicking off at left tackle.
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas season preview by the numbers

Before the 2022 Texas Longhorns football season kicks off, I thought we would look at a few advanced metrics evaluating the Sarkisian scheme from last year and predict how Texas will perform. There are some variables which we can’t necessarily estimate the quantitative effect they will have yet. These include Quinn Ewers being named QB1, losing wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and guard Junior Angilau, as well as how Texas’ toughest matchups are spread out quite well over the season. Nonetheless, we are all thrilled for Texas football to start up again and the picture will become clearer after the first couple of games.
Burnt Orange Nation

After last season’s woes, overcoming adversity is key for Texas

“If I keep looking back at 5-7, I’m going to run right into a tree at some point.”. Steve Sarkisian’s first season on the Forty Acres quite simply wasn’t good enough. Everyone knows that, including Sark. But as he often notes, the windshield is larger than the...
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas DT Alfred Collins out for Louisiana-Monroe game

After the Texas Longhorns suffered a handful of injuries during the first scrimmage of preseason camp, including season-ending injuries suffered by junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and redshirt senior offensive guard Junior Angilau, all but one injured player is available for Saturday’s season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The...
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas football hype video ahead of Saturday’s season opener

On Friday, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video with a little more than a day remaining until taking Campbell-Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The video starts with a voiceover about the nature of commitment while clips from practice and then games play.
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: ULM Predictions

We are two days out from the Texas Longhorns’ season opener, which means the offseason is fully behind us, and it's time to discuss some actual football. The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are coming off a down season under Terry Bowden, but the Longhorns are heading into year two of the Steve Sarkisian era. With no tape for the year, but ideas about what it could be, we dive in on our hopes and expectations for the Longhorns heading into the first game against folks in different-colored jerseys. For a full ULM preview, check out our full team preview from July.
