Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Report: Collin Sexton turned down contract offer from Cavs before trade to Utah
After landing combo guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers as part of the package for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz intend to keep Sexton in Utah, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reveals in an emergency edition of his podcast The Hoop Collective. Sexton had been...
Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Jeanie Buss explains why she fired her brother: ‘We were making a nice home at the bottom of the standings’
The Buss family and the Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredible run together. Since Jerry Buss bought the team, the Lakers have won a jaw-dropping 11 NBA titles. However, that does not mean that there have not been bumps along the way. In fact, Jeanie Buss, the team’s current...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson And Bojan Bogdanovic In A Final Blockbuster Trade Around Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a trade partner to deal Russell Westbrook, but right now, they're stuck with the former NBA MVP. Westbrook hasn't been able to find his rhythm with the Purple and Gold, struggling to get things going, looking lost on this team. This...
3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp
Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
LeBron James jokes that Bronny would get a ‘whooping’ if he stole a play from him like Ken Griffey Jr. did with his father
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he’s hoping to play in the NBA with his son Bronny at some point. The elder James will turn 38 during the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like he’s close to running out of steam.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
NBA insider thinks Danny Ainge may be trying to get 2 unprotected 1st-round picks from Lakers
Teams across the league seemingly want the Lakers to surrender their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks in order to facilitate any type of major trade involving the squad. Los Angeles apparently is willing to part ways with those picks in the same deal if the trade makes the team a certified contender.
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire
Dodgers outfield prospect James Outman really isn't living up to his name right now at Triple-A... you can't get him out, man!
NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely
Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
NBA・
Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster
Star prospect Miguel Vargas, who played well in a brief cup of coffee earlier this season, is reportedly being called up when active rosters expand on Thursday.
Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust
The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before
Dodgers fans have seen this show before!
FanSided
