ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Blake Griffin
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers Asked For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made a big move for Patrick Beverley, landing the controversial point guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The 17-time NBA champions are trying to become competitive again two years after winning their most recent championships. This offseason, they've been linked with several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#La Clippers#The Los Angeles Lakers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely

Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy