Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
West Orange, NJ under fire for alleged discrimination (Opinion)
Reporting from the front lines of the fight against segregation and discrimination regarding our firefighters and cops is our friend and top NJ attorney John Coyle. John has three lawsuits he's pursuing to protect the rights of cops and firefighters who were denied exemptions for two town mandates. In West...
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
Retired NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for assaulting cop with flagpole during Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level
New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
Science Park HS principal accused of making racist comments in ongoing lawsuit
The newly appointed principal at Science Park High School is facing allegations in an ongoing lawsuit of discrimination, making racist comments, and creating a hostile and retaliatory work environment at a previous Newark school.In the lawsuit filed in 2019, Marcia Harris, then a first grade teacher at Sussex Avenue School, claims Darleen Gearhart, a former principal at the elementary school, harassed and retaliated against her for more than a year while...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
NYC child welfare agency still citing marijuana in family separations despite legalization, state policy change
A 2020 protest against ACS, which has long been criticized for targeting Black families. Parents, lawyers and advocates say the city's Administration for Children's Services is still using marijuana to remove children from their parents despite recent legalization and longstanding policies discouraging separations on the use of cannabis alone. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adams promises door-to- checks on gun permits; 'stretch out' NYPD resources
Mayor Eric Adams promised Thursday that investigators will check New Yorkers’ gun permits by going door-to-door, drawing comparisons to inquiries into his character while he was becoming an NYPD officer.
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
Staten Island Man Convicted for Attacking Jewish Men in Borough Park
NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island man is heading to prison for an anti-semitic...
Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation
New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ACS to expand domestic violence program, will offer more help to both survivors and offenders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a recent positive evaluation, the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) has announced the expansion of “A Safe Way Forward” -- a prevention services program that provides support to survivors of domestic violence, as well as the persons who are causing them harm.
Cops seek tips for violent robbery reported on Staten Island MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for tips in an alleged strong-arm robbery Tuesday on an MTA bus in Stapleton. The incident reportedly occurred around 5:05 p.m. at the corner of Tompkins Avenue and Broad Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
themontclairgirl.com
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
Sen. Gillibrand meets with S.I. clergy, hopes to hear from broader community later this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand met with Staten Island faith leaders Thursday, and said she hopes to host a larger town hall in the borough later this month. New York’s junior U.S. Senator spoke with the Advance/SILive.com after the closed-door meeting with members of the clergy and heads of some of the Island’s non-profit organizations at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Tompkinsville.
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
DSNY launches expanded ‘special waste’ collection services for Staten Island; here’s how it works
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To help Staten Island residents more easily dispose of their unwanted textiles -- including shoes, linens and clean rags -- and batteries, the city Sanitation Department (DSNY) launched a pilot program on Thursday to pick up these items “on demand” with an appointment-based collection service.
Bayonne cop used different schemes to evade Bayonne Bridge tolls, complaint says
The Bayonne police officer charged earlier this month with evading toll charges at the Bayonne Bridge used three different methods in an attempt to stay one step ahead of Port Authority police, the criminal complaint obtained by The Jersey Journal says. Jeffrey Veloz, who was suspended by the Bayonne Police...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 4