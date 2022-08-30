Read full article on original website
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Wichita police need help to find shooting victim
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
KWCH.com
Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman gets 46 years in prison for running over, shooting man
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old woman convicted of running over and shooting a man in northeast Wichita last year has been sentenced to just over 46 years in prison. Charity Blackmon was sentenced Friday to 554 months. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said she pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree. She was reported missing by her family on Aug. 24. “When we first realized that she had left her apartment and taken all her stuff with her, that was concerning...
WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
Wichita police chase suspect is 15, KHP crash log says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and three others were injured as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday. According to the KHP Crash Log, the 15-year-old was the driver who was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the car was stolen from the Wal-Mart […]
Teen arrested following west Wichita Police pursuit
A police pursuit of a car stolen from a parking lot resulted in a crash and an arrest in west Wichita. The driver, 15, was taken into custody.
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
KAKE TV
Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
KWCH.com
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues its investigation following a high-speed chase that led to a crash Tuesday night in northeast Wichita. This started a little before 9:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a black Nissan Sedan near 13th and Ash. The vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and a chase began. The highspeed chase went north on Interstate 135 until officers called it off due to safety concerns.
kfdi.com
Wichita man sentenced to over 8 years for fatal shooting
A Wichita man has been sentenced to 101 months in prison for a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home in 2021. 27-year-old De’Adrian Johnson had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Prosecutors said he had been using drugs before shooting two other people and then turning the gun on himself in March, 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of North Volutsia.
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Wichita woman wanted in 2020 homicide
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman they believe is connected with a homicide in 2020.
Wichita police say red car was involved in fatal hit-and-run
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit-and-run case that happened on Aug. 21. Police have released photos of a red car that they say is connected to the crime. Police found the body of Cory Addis, 34, in an alleyway near Funston and Grove […]
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
