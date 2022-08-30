Read full article on original website
Related
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0