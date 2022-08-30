ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant

My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
103GBF

Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October

The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
ADAMS, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Long-time kitchen manager buys Spring Hill's Juice Bar

Just short of their five-year anniversary in Spring Hill, Juice Bar will be changing hands from its current owners to long-time kitchen manager Elizabeth Arango and husband Handel. While the decision isn’t exactly easy, current owner Bill Benedict said he’s actually quite excited about the new chapter.
SPRING HILL, TN
wpln.org

Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River

The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Check Out the Lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Some of country music’s biggest names will help celebrate the new year when CBS presents New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash returns on Saturday, Dec. 31. The production will are from 7 – 9 p.m. and then 7:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+. The inaugural broadcast in 2021 peaked with 5.51 million viewers in the midnight hour.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Monster trucks coming to Superspeedway

GLADEVILLE – Monster Trucks, including the original Bigfoot and Bigfoot 5, will be among the attractions during the Labor Day weekend Power Nationals at Nashville Superspeedway. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
NASHVILLE, TN
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
Road & Track

This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles

For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
PORTLAND, TN

