Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
The Nashville Airport is Now Home to a Popular New Restaurant
My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.
Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan faces backlash after closing her restaurant Chaatable in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville, Tenn., restaurateur and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan said last week she is closing her Indian street food restaurant Chaatable to look for a new location. But workers are reportedly blaming the move on an attempt to squash a union organizing effort there. Chauhan is known for appearances on Food...
Long-planned Exotic Pet Expo bumped from spot at Fairgrounds Nashville
The popular Nashville Exotic Pet Expo has been held at the Fairgrounds Nashville for two decades, usually twice a year, but now the Fairgrounds will not honor their agreed-upon, pre-booked dates.
9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
Long-time kitchen manager buys Spring Hill's Juice Bar
Just short of their five-year anniversary in Spring Hill, Juice Bar will be changing hands from its current owners to long-time kitchen manager Elizabeth Arango and husband Handel. While the decision isn’t exactly easy, current owner Bill Benedict said he’s actually quite excited about the new chapter.
Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River
The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
Check Out the Lineup for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Some of country music’s biggest names will help celebrate the new year when CBS presents New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash returns on Saturday, Dec. 31. The production will are from 7 – 9 p.m. and then 7:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+. The inaugural broadcast in 2021 peaked with 5.51 million viewers in the midnight hour.
Monster trucks coming to Superspeedway
GLADEVILLE – Monster Trucks, including the original Bigfoot and Bigfoot 5, will be among the attractions during the Labor Day weekend Power Nationals at Nashville Superspeedway. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
Live On The Green returns to Music City after three years
"Live On The Green" is making its return after three years. The free outdoor 5-day festival at Public Square Park gets underway Thursday, September 1.
$2M lottery ticket sold in La Vergne
A Powerball player in La Vergne won a $2 million jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
Trash truck causes $10,000 in damages at East Nashville home
An East Nashville homeowner is out thousands of dollars after a garbage truck ripped electrical equipment off the side of her house.
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
SHOWCASE HOME: Newly renovated home in Brentwood boasts fresh designs, comfort throughout
The beautifully renovated home at 9416 Coxboro Drive in the Chenoweth neighborhood has spared no expense when it comes to the luxurious details and designs. It has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and sits on 5,324 square feet. A few key features of the home include:. Expansive chef’s...
This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles
For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
