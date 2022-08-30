My first introduction to Shake Shack was years ago in New York City. One of the busiest locations you'll see anywhere is the one that sits on 8th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, just a block or so from Times Square. That's the first Shake Shack I ever ate at and I rolled in one night with my friend Beth. Randomly, I have a photo from that first encounter because my shake at the shack was freaking amazing. I don't remember exactly what it was called, but it was loaded up with marshmallow.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO