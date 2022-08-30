ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson , Miley Cyrus and other celebrities have joined the new film Dolly Parton 's Mountain Magic Christmas .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0NOE_0hb82f8k00
Willie Nelson will guest star in the TV movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

NBC said in a press release Monday that Jimmy Fallon , Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus will guest star in the TV movie musical.

Parton stars in the film with Tom Everett Scott , Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. The film tells the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

"Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men," an official synopsis reads. "When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world ... the real magic of Christmas."

The film is written by David Rambo, who executive produces with Parton and Sam Haskell. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce.

NBC has yet to announce an air date for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas .

In addition to the film, Parton will release an ultimate deluxe version of her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas featuring the song "A Smoky Mountain Christmas."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Related
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
David Rambo
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Angel Parker
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Tom Everett Scott
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Willie Nelson
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle

Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Christmas#Mountain#Film Star#Nbc
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Joanna Gaines reveals family transition that has her heartbroken

Joanna Gaines is experiencing a wide range of emotions as she prepares to send her 17-year-old son, Drake, off to college. “In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” Gaines wrote in the Fall issue of Magnolia Journal. “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Taste Of Home

Dolly Parton’s Coleslaw Is the Summer Side Dish You Need

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The best summer side dishes have a few things in common: They’re...
RECIPES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
439K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy