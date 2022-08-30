Read full article on original website
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable
The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre
Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
Clint Eastwood Is Doing A Wildlife Documentary Next (And It’s Not Because Of Warner Bros. Head’s Critiques Of His Last Film’s Release)
Clint Eastwood is still working in his 90s and not stopping anytime soon. The legendary actor and filmmaker known for films like Unforgiven, Gran Torino and The Mule has taken part in a wildlife documentary. However, this has nothing to do with Warner Bros. head’s critiques of the release of his last film, Cry Macho.
wegotthiscovered.com
First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled
A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween. The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
