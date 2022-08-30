ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Head of FEMA visits Jackson to assess response to water emergency

JACKSON, Miss. — FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Jackson Friday to assess water crisis efforts. This comes after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration after the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Criswell attended a briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Pearl...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies

JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Jackson Public Works
WJTV 12

EPA joins crews at Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility made significant gains overnight and into Thursday morning. However, there are still some challenges that workers will have to navigate over the next few days. Officials said more than half of the tanks on the surface system have […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Feds flagged dire Jackson water problems a month before the system failed

One month before the city of Jackson water system began failing, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment team flagged numerous system problems in a July 2022 report. The report, obtained by Mississippi Today, documents a litany of problems contributing to the capital city’s long-running and ongoing water crisis, which threatens the health and livelihoods of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy