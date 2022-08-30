Read full article on original website
WAPT
Jackson water pressure improving, but some problems identified along the way
PEARL, Miss. — Local, state and federal agencies are working together to restore water service to Jackson residents. Water pressure is improving, but some problems have been identified along the way. "We will continue to work every single day, day and night, to get this resolved," Gov. Tate Reeves...
WAPT
Head of FEMA visits Jackson to assess response to water emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Jackson Friday to assess water crisis efforts. This comes after President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration after the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Criswell attended a briefing at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Pearl...
WAPT
Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies
JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
WLBT
Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s hardest-working employees will be getting a significant pay raise as part of the city’s 2022-23 budget. Tuesday, the city council approved raising pay for workers across the department, in part, to make the city more competitive with the private sector. The...
WAPT
'We understand your frustration,' Jackson mayor says about water emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Gov. Tate Reeves came together Thursday for a joint news conference aboutefforts to restore water service to Jackson residents. "I believe that my representation here is a symbol of the unity that is taking place," Lumumba said. "A symbol of the...
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
WLBT
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
WAPT
Jackson Zoo partners with other Metro cities to provide water for the animals
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Zoo is making accommodations for the animals during thecity's water emergency. "We did get a message that some of the animals could be affected," said Parks and Rec Director Ison Harris. The zoo's water pressure has been dodgy, but Harris said they haven't lost...
WLBT
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
EPA joins crews at Jackson water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility made significant gains overnight and into Thursday morning. However, there are still some challenges that workers will have to navigate over the next few days. Officials said more than half of the tanks on the surface system have […]
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: City of Gluckstadt holding bottled water drive to help city of Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. — The city of Gluckstadt along with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance are hosting a bottled water drive. They are taking cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs of water to help provide residents with clean water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes. Donations can be...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: City of Pearl holding water drive for Jackson residents
PEARL, Miss. — The city of Pearl along with Main Street Pearl and the Pearl Chamber of Commerce is hosting a bottled water drive for residents of Jackson during this water emergency. You can make donations through Friday at Pearl City Hall, 2420 Old Brandon Road or Pearl Chamber...
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
WLBT
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded Tuesday to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses while also addressing the news that the state was stepping in to tackle problems at its main water treatment facility. The mayor said the...
Feds flagged dire Jackson water problems a month before the system failed
One month before the city of Jackson water system began failing, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment team flagged numerous system problems in a July 2022 report. The report, obtained by Mississippi Today, documents a litany of problems contributing to the capital city’s long-running and ongoing water crisis, which threatens the health and livelihoods of […]
WLBT
Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
AOL Corp
Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say
The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
Emergency pump installed at Jackson water treatment plant
Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.
Seven water supersites open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
