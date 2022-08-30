ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi governor declares state of emergency due to water scarcity

By Kaitlin Howell, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFtfk_0hb82Cjn00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Monday due to Jackson’s water shortage.

Reeves said the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city.

This comes after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, causing little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers.

Until the issue at the treatment facility has been fixed, there is no reliable, running water in the city, affecting more than 100,000 people.

“It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs,” Reeves said.

State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney said neighbors should boil their water for one minute before consuming it.

Oklahoma recreation marijuana measure in limbo

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will take the lead to distribute drinking water and non-potable water in the city.

The state has created a mobile incident command center, which will help with repairs and improvements at the water treatment plant. Reeves said the city of Jackson will be responsible for half of the cost of the emergency repairs that will be made at the facility.

The command center was expected to be in operation on Tuesday.

According to the city, the water shortage is likely to last for the next couple of days.

All Jackson Public Schools were to shift to virtual learning Tuesday due to the water issues.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#Tap Water#Water Systems#Emergency Management#Politics State#Politics Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFOR

Showers and Storms Return This Evening

We’ll see another sunny, breezy and hot forecast today. Afternoon highs will make it into the 90’s with breezy winds gusting from 10-20 mph. A chance of storms will kick off this afternoon around 4pm across Northern Oklahoma. Storms will push south towards the I-40 corridor around sunset.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy