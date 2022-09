FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Razorback safety Jalen Catalon left the Ole Miss game last season with a torn labrum, the lack of his presence was felt. Catalon is ball-hawking safety who has a very bright football mind, and when he is on the field, the defense takes a step up. Not having him for seven games was a big loss for the Hogs last season.

