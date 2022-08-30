ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Info. Broadridge provides proxy communications, equity and fixed-income...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August

Global-e crushed Wall Street’s sales targets in the second quarter. Third-quarter guidance suggested even more substantial sales growth in the next report. Some analysts still thought that the bullish targets looked “conservative.”. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?

Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Software#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Manh Rrb
Motley Fool

Is Chewy Stock a Buy?

Chewy has passed the test as a strong business worth owning in this challenging environment. Autoship sales continue to increase as a percentage of total net sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PETS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Price of Winning on Wall Street

Today's consensus outstanding stocks were once volatile and sometimes speculative. Volatility is the price you pay for genuinely life-changing investment returns. Tomorrow's megacaps could be among the beaten-down stocks in this bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Alphabet continues to tirelessly innovate across all aspects of its business, even in the face of powerful competition. Shopify is struggling with the broader economic environment right now, but it's set up to win over the long run. One of Tesla's largest competitors called the company a joke in 2015,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Are Zoom's Growth Days Really Over?

Unfortunately, Zoom's days of triple-figure gains are probably over. But the company is highly profitable and sitting on billions in cash. A cheap valuation can provide excellent returns, even with modest growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Match Group Is Down 58%. Should Investors Finally Swipe Right?

Match Group is facing major foreign exchange headwinds. The company also has a new CEO and is seeing a lack of execution at Tinder, its most important product. The stock looks cheap if you are still optimistic about the online dating market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August

Devon Energy reported record free cash flow last month. The company returned a large portion of that cash to investors via dividends. It also used the funds to acquire more cash-producing oil assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should Ethereum Investors Be Concerned By the Collapse of the NFT Market?

Ethereum still accounts for the majority of all NFT transaction activity, so any slowdown in the NFT market is a source of potential concern. However, Ethereum appears to be holding up better than many of its blockchain rivals, primarily thanks to its diversified ecosystem. Blockchain gaming looks like it will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August

Virgin Galactic's second-quarter results came with fresh delays to its planned timeline to launch scheduled service. The company now hopes to begin taking tourists to space in the second quarter of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Should You Hope for a Large Social Security Raise in 2023?

Experts are anticipating a substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 due to inflation. While a large raise might be welcome news, seniors should take it with a grain of salt. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Identity of the World's Top Crypto Brand Might Shock You

Cardano outranked Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in a survey of the world's top brands. Cardano has been able to develop emotional intimacy with its users and developers as a result of its focus on building long-term value. Given the correlation between brand strength and market performance, the top ranking for...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

AbbVie has an impressive track record of dividend increases. Gilead Sciences offers an especially juicy yield along with solid financials. Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare giant and Dividend King that's poised for stronger growth in the near future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Top Bank Stock Is Down 32% -- Is It a Buy?

Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 1 billion shares of Bank of America. The mega-bank has been beaten down due to recession and inflation fears. However, there are some good reasons to take a closer look. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

HP Stock Isn't Quite as Un-Ownable as You Might Think

PC sales appear to be slowing down in the wake of the pandemic-prompted sales surges. Printers and printing supplies are considerably more profitable for HP than computers are. The relative long-term weakness of HP stock doesn't reflect the resilience of the company's printing segment. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy