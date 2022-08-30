ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Korn Ferry Tour Championship returns

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeoRr_0hb80o0r00

Victoria National Golf Club in Warrick County is welcoming the return of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship .

More than 100 golfers will compete for the grand prize of $1 million across the over 7,000-yard course. The tournament will run until September 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Indoor Airsoft complex celebrates opening; hosts national tournament

HTK Airsoft’s 50,000 square foot indoor facility in Jasper will celebrate a ribbon-cutting on Saturday. Located at 1355 Vine Street, the converted factory features two levels of highspeed indoor action, a SpeedQB regulation arena, viewing room with televisions and seating, a proshop and firing range. The facility has been...
JASPER, IN
1049 The Edge

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korn Ferry Tour#Tour Championship#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday: Off the Gridiron (9/2/22)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Just over two weeks ago, Daviess County was getting ready for the season to start when senior center Braden Boling made the Home Team Friday Hall of Fame with an infamous interview. “I feel like we’re gonna be pretty good, we’ve got Jack Ball as our quarterback – DOG. We got […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Otters take home three postseason honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters named three 2022 Frontier League postseason award winners. A news release says Logan Sawyer has been named the 2022 Frontier League Relief Pitcher of the Year. To date, Sawyer leads the Frontier League in 22 saves and has allowed just one run this season. Sawyer was drafted in the 29th round […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Kane Brown announces tour stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kane Brown has announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US next year. The second stop of the tour is at the Ford Center in Evansville on March 17. Tickets go on sale Friday September 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Decker Renfrow wins week #2 Home Team Friday MVP

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County receiver Decker Renfrow is the week #2 Home Team Friday MVP. Renfrow had four interceptions, one pick six and a receiving touchdown in the Panthers’ win over Owensboro Catholic. “I know there were also some great performances, as always,” says Renfrow. “I’m just happy to be recognized. I honestly […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pickleball gains popularity in Tri-State

Warrick County, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County is cashing in on a nationwide trend. Officials broke ground this evening on the Tri-State’s newest Pickleball courts. The new ten court Pickleball complex will be located at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park. Over the past couple of years, Pickleball has become one of the largest […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New dashboard helps passengers during flight delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Travelers are preparing for one more summer trip as the labor day weekend is upon us. For some traveling by air, a new website is easing concerns over delays. Fortunately, there were no delays for Crystal Ortiz and her family, who flew into Evansville Regional Airport from Tampa, Florida to visit […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy