Korn Ferry Tour Championship returns
Victoria National Golf Club in Warrick County is welcoming the return of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship .
More than 100 golfers will compete for the grand prize of $1 million across the over 7,000-yard course. The tournament will run until September 4.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
