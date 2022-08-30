Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl
Maybe they should bring back Scruff McGruff. A drug bust in Lorain has led to a police seizure of over $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.
This story was initially reported by FOX 8.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
VIA | FOX 8
The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county’s drug task force about “a large amount” of various drugs there.
Inside, officers found drugs with a “conservative” value of more than $300,000, guns and cash:
- 5,000 grams of suspected cocaine
- 2,000 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 7 pounds of suspected marijuana
- 9.4 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles
- More than 1,163 grams of suspected Percocet opioid pills
- Four handguns and a shotgun
- More than $13,300
Finish this story [here]
The Latest:
- The Bijou Star Files: Shame On Tyrese Or Nah??
- Fulton County D.A. “Admit Your Crimes Over a Beat, I’m Gonna Use It”
- HBCU U-KNOW: Film Maker Bryan Barber From Clark Atlanta University [WATCH]
Comments / 3