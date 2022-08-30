ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Staffing an ongoing issue for local restaurants

Tallahassee restaurants are in a hiring surge to fill staffing in multiple positions. These unfilled positions include servers, greeters, cooks and, for some establishments, managers. Local restaurants and franchises including Brooklyn Pizza, Hobbit American Grill, Island Seafood, Buffalo Wild Wings and Crafty Crab are “urgently hiring” for multiple positions, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta gains new Black-owned business

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement. Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss. Marbury...
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes residents urged to sign up for CodeRED

LOWNDES CO. – The EMA for Lowndes County is urging all residents to sign up for the emergency alert system, CodeRED. Residents can use the CodeRED service to receive local area alerts by text or phone calls. For more information on signing up for CodeRED, see the post below.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Yes, the pandemic continues

It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge tosses challenge to part of insurance law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a challenge by contractors to part of a new property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in insurance disputes. Judge J. Lee Marsh issued an order Monday dismissing a constitutional challenge filed in May by the Restoration Association of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday. Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air. “Now, her...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
MADISON, FL
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 31, 2022

Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

