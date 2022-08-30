Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Staffing an ongoing issue for local restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants are in a hiring surge to fill staffing in multiple positions. These unfilled positions include servers, greeters, cooks and, for some establishments, managers. Local restaurants and franchises including Brooklyn Pizza, Hobbit American Grill, Island Seafood, Buffalo Wild Wings and Crafty Crab are “urgently hiring” for multiple positions, according...
wlrn.org
Wellspring: Why some rural Florida families are forced to depend on bottled water
Samantha Kimmel and her husband bought their home in Suwannee County with the dream of creating a homestead. Unlike many other locals, they aren’t trying to farm for a living. But Kimmel’s eyes light up when she talks about her plans: Gardens full of food and cows grazing behind her home. Chickens and hogs and self-sufficiency.
Thomasville Police Department launches new interactive website
Thomasville Police Department launched a new website to assist with informing citizens and helping fight crime.
WCJB
DeSantis awards $1.9 million in funding to Suwannee County for infrastructure growth
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a grant of $1.9 million that could provide jobs to more than a thousand people in Suwannee County. He made the announcement during a visit in Live Oak today. “We value in Florida our rural communities and we think, particularly with...
WCTV
Career Source Capitol Region holding state agency job fair amid worker shortage
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Job vacancies and demand for workers on the rise in nearly every sector in the Big Bend, according to Career Source Capitol Region. They are holding a targeted job fair recruiting for seven different agencies with the State of Florida, as they continue to face a worker shortage.
WCTV
‘This must be resolved’: In emergency meeting, FAMU trustees address compliance, housing issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees is pledging to hold the university president and his leadership team accountable as they address twin crises in student athlete compliance and housing. At an emergency trustees meeting Friday morning, FAMU President Larry Robinson again outlined plans to deal...
WALB 10
Valdosta gains new Black-owned business
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement. Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss. Marbury...
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes residents urged to sign up for CodeRED
LOWNDES CO. – The EMA for Lowndes County is urging all residents to sign up for the emergency alert system, CodeRED. Residents can use the CodeRED service to receive local area alerts by text or phone calls. For more information on signing up for CodeRED, see the post below.
thefamuanonline.com
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
News4Jax.com
Judge tosses challenge to part of insurance law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a challenge by contractors to part of a new property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in insurance disputes. Judge J. Lee Marsh issued an order Monday dismissing a constitutional challenge filed in May by the Restoration Association of Florida...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis accuses county elections officials of not caring about laws
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses the local supervisors of elections of not caring about election laws. It was one of many accusations the governor threw out when asked what role the state played in felons voting in the 2020 election. But the Orange County Supervisor of...
WCTV
Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday. Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air. “Now, her...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
Florida A&M Board of Trustees calls for accountability from FAMU President
Accountability took center stage as Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson spoke with the Board of Trustees via Zoom Friday morning.
wtxl.com
Hurricane Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic basin this season
TALLAHASSEE — The National Hurricane Center 11 AM advisory on Friday, September 2nd observes Danielle as a Category 1 hurricane. This is now the first Atlantic basin hurricane of the season. Hurricane Danielle strengthens in the mid-Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained wind at 75 MPH. This is a slow-...
Leon County Schools Summer Program leads to big gains for school system
Over 3600 students attended Leon County Schools Summer Program, about 10-15% of the school system’s population.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 31, 2022
Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
