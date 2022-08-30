Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
Deldrick Brown receives Patients First! Culture Award, with $5K donation to benefit county youth
Jefferson County native Deldrick Brown has received the 2022 Patients First! Culture Award from his employer, Abiomed, for whom he currently works as a senior clinical consultant in the metropolitan Atlanta area. Abiomed Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Minogue, says, "At Abiomed, patients are at the center of...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
There is so much to be excited about in September!. The new school year has started under the control of Jefferson County Schools! After five long years, our new history is just beginning. At the end of last school year, there were 674 students. Now we are just shy of 800 students thanks to the excellent staff and administrators who are committed to walking with me on this journey.
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
ecbpublishing.com
Arthur Wayne Felix
“May Heaven’s gates stand open for you. May a chorus of Angels greet you with welcoming songs of praise.”. Brother Arthur Wayne Felix, affectionately known as “Bo,” was born to the late Gartha and Louise Felix on Feb. 15, 1961. Bo grew up in the Boland Community and attended public schools in Jefferson County.
Outdoor classroom unveiled at Bond Elementary School
Students and Bond Elementary School will soon be able to be in class and outdoors at the same time.
Change for Change aims to help homeless
Neighbors helping neighbors so no one goes without. That's the goal of Change for Change in Tallahassee.
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Maria Hernandez
Maria is a junior business major here at VSU. She graduated high school in 2020; as a COVID-19 senior, she spent her graduation day in quarantine. Maria is an avid bookworm who has a hard time putting down her Kindle when she’s been introduced to a good book. At the moment, her favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
WCTV
Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday. Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air. “Now, her...
Valdosta City Schools superintendent announces retirement
Dr. William "Todd" Cason announced he will be retiring as Valdosta City Schools superintendent as of Dec. 31, 2022.
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
thefamuanonline.com
Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq
On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
WCTV
‘This must be resolved’: In emergency meeting, FAMU trustees address compliance, housing issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees is pledging to hold the university president and his leadership team accountable as they address twin crises in student athlete compliance and housing. At an emergency trustees meeting Friday morning, FAMU President Larry Robinson again outlined plans to deal...
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help from community to find missing woman
Valdosta police need help from the community to locate a missing woman. Police say that 27-year-old Kiera Williams is a black female that stands approximately six-feet-two and weighs around 198 pounds. Williams has brown eyes and short blonde hair (it is no longer in braids like the photo shows) and...
thefamuanonline.com
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
Farm Share to distribute food in Havana
Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Havana Saturday.
Tallahassee, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Fleming Island High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. The Marianna HS football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
WBBJ
Fugitive wanted in Madison County arrested after 14 years on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — A violent fugitive wanted in West Tennessee has been captured after 14 years on the run. 54-year-old Blaize Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest followed a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.
Florida A&M University working on hiring more compliance officers
The Assistant Director of Media Relations at Florida A&M University said the Compliance Office has already started interviewing for the 5 new compliance positions.
