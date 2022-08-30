ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
MADISON, FL
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk

There is so much to be excited about in September!. The new school year has started under the control of Jefferson County Schools! After five long years, our new history is just beginning. At the end of last school year, there were 674 students. Now we are just shy of 800 students thanks to the excellent staff and administrators who are committed to walking with me on this journey.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Madison, FL
Gadsden County, FL
Society
County
Gadsden County, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Arthur Wayne Felix

“May Heaven’s gates stand open for you. May a chorus of Angels greet you with welcoming songs of praise.”. Brother Arthur Wayne Felix, affectionately known as “Bo,” was born to the late Gartha and Louise Felix on Feb. 15, 1961. Bo grew up in the Boland Community and attended public schools in Jefferson County.
MONTICELLO, FL
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Maria Hernandez

Maria is a junior business major here at VSU. She graduated high school in 2020; as a COVID-19 senior, she spent her graduation day in quarantine. Maria is an avid bookworm who has a hard time putting down her Kindle when she’s been introduced to a good book. At the moment, her favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Mentoring#Volunteers#Alcohol#Drugs#Charity#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Community Based Program#A Site Based Program#Site Based Program
WCTV

Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday. Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air. “Now, her...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thefamuanonline.com

Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq

On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Valdosta police need help from community to find missing woman

Valdosta police need help from the community to locate a missing woman. Police say that 27-year-old Kiera Williams is a black female that stands approximately six-feet-two and weighs around 198 pounds. Williams has brown eyes and short blonde hair (it is no longer in braids like the photo shows) and...
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Yes, the pandemic continues

It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WBBJ

Fugitive wanted in Madison County arrested after 14 years on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — A violent fugitive wanted in West Tennessee has been captured after 14 years on the run. 54-year-old Blaize Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest followed a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.
MADISON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy