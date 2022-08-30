Read full article on original website
Agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with Pryor police and the Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct a saturation in Mayes County Sept. 2-4. OHP says the goal is to make Mayes County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, officers, and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the county.
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
Arrests made in deadly Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made two arrests in a deadly shooting that took place at the Center of the Universe in July. Eighteen-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot at the Center of the Universe the morning of July 17 and taken to a hospital, where she later died.
2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
Tulsa man arrested after stolen car found with 'fresh and poorly done' spray paint job
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Wednesday suspected of stealing a vehicle. Around 5 p.m., an officer saw a Honda near South Memorial Drive and East 41st Street with a "very fresh and poorly done" spray paint job. The officer stopped the vehicle after...
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will, assault
Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
One killed in Sequoyah County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police
Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang
TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges. Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary. The 1967...
Man in critical condition after being struck by a van in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was struck by a van near 49th and Peoria. Officers at the scene told FOX23 a man was crossing the street, and the van tried to swerve to avoid hitting him. The back of the van struck the man in the road.
OHP: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Car Crash In Wagoner County
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car crash in Wagoner on Tuesday morning, according to OHP. The wreck occurred around 7:57 a.m. on US-69, about seven miles south of Wagoner, OK in Wagoner County, OHP said. Three people were in the car when the...
Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man last seen in 2017
HENRYETTA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in 2017. Christopher Kyle Berryhill is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5′9″ and 5′10″ and weighs 150-180 pounds. His missing...
Deputies Arrest Washington County Man Accused Of Several Burglaries
A Washington County man is behind bars, accused of several burglaries spanning three counties. Deputies arrested Tyson Boyd earlier this month. They said he was involved in several thefts in Washington, Rogers, and Tulsa counties. Deputies found more than $100,000 worth of stolen items while searching his home, including guns,...
