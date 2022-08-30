ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with Pryor police and the Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct a saturation in Mayes County Sept. 2-4. OHP says the goal is to make Mayes County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, officers, and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the county.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Arrests made in deadly Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made two arrests in a deadly shooting that took place at the Center of the Universe in July. Eighteen-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot at the Center of the Universe the morning of July 17 and taken to a hospital, where she later died.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
STILLWATER, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang

TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges. Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary. The 1967...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Lighthorse Police Department searching for man last seen in 2017

HENRYETTA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in 2017. Christopher Kyle Berryhill is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5′9″ and 5′10″ and weighs 150-180 pounds. His missing...
HENRYETTA, OK

