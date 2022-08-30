ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, NV
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
mynews4.com

Desert Skies Middle School evacuated because of spray can

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students and staff at Desert Skies Middle School were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a student brought a spray can to school and released it into the building. Representatives of the Washoe County School District say the contents of the...
SUN VALLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Yerington#Canal Township Justice
mynews4.com

Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Virginia Lake contaminated with algae bloom

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy