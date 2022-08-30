Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
mynews4.com
Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
mynews4.com
Body camera footage shows man wielding knife shot, killed by officers in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Sparks in late August. Police responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of...
mynews4.com
Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
mynews4.com
Desert Skies Middle School evacuated because of spray can
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students and staff at Desert Skies Middle School were briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a student brought a spray can to school and released it into the building. Representatives of the Washoe County School District say the contents of the...
mynews4.com
Four-car, motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving four cars and a motorcycle has caused traffic delays on eastbound I-80 before the Wells Ave. exit Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 near Valley Road around 3:12 p.m. When News 4-Fox 11 reached out to...
mynews4.com
Crash on eastbound I-80 at exit 16 causes traffic delays Friday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash on eastbound I-80 at exit 16 has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up on EB I-80 between North Center St. and Prater Way but has been cleared as of 5:30 p.m.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?
Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
mynews4.com
Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
mynews4.com
Virginia Lake contaminated with algae bloom
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
mynews4.com
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
mynews4.com
Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
