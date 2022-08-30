Read full article on original website
USS Oklahoma sailor to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Herbert Barney Jacobson, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma, is set to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 13. Jacobson was born October 9, 1920 in Illinois. He served on the USS Oklahoma as a Fireman 3rd Class. Navy Firemen were part...
Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
LaFortune Park hosts first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From Sept. 2-4, the first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic is bringing hundreds of people to the LaFortune Park Tennis Center. Over 350 players from Oklahoma and surrounding states are participating in the event, making it the largest pickleball tournament event in the region. The event...
City of Tulsa awarded $38 million Build Back Better grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The White House awarded Tulsa a $38.2 million dollar grant to advance aerial mobility, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Out of over 500 coalitions that applied, the city is one of 21 in the nation who won the Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
Oklahoma astronaut approves of Artemis launch delay
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A suspected pimp was arrested on Thursday and accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas, according to authorities. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with trafficking of a person under 18. The San Antonio Police Department was notified in Oct. 2021...
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
'Tulsa King' production company donates pill presser from show to OBN
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the received a unique donation this past week. The production company that has recently filmed "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone, dropped off a pill press that was used as a prop for the show. The company decided to donate...
Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
TPD investigating deadly pedestrian hit and run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was called near Pine and North Mingo just past 5 a.m. on September 3 concerning a car and pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they determined the victim was dead and the suspect had left the scene. The suspect's vehicle was described...
More than 100 first responders take part in Swiftwater Rescue Conference in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 100 first responders from across the United States and as far away as Australia descended on Oklahoma City this week. The first responders came to town to learn new swiftwater rescue skills and safety techniques at RIVERSPORT’s Swiftwater Rescue Conference. The conference...
Fall enrollment begins for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment opened on August 29 for senior-adult educational classes in-person and online taught through Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. With more than 60 classes ub Tulsa, oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville, and online, OLLI provides engaging learning and social opportunities for people 50 or...
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Partly sunny, slim chance for isolated showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For most of this Labor Day weekend, weather should cooperate with plans. There is a chance for a few isolated showers but most of the weekend should stay dry, including Labor Day. Morning fog will be easily seen especially in areas north and east of...
Cascia Hall falls to Rejoice Christian in home opener
TULSA, Okla. — Cascia Hall played their home opener tonight as they hosted a dominant Rejoice Christian. The Eagles got off to an early start, scoring on their first drive of the game. Rejoice led 28-14 at the half, and would never relinquish the lead. They ultimately prevailed with...
OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
Car crashes into Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria in Enid
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — An Enid coffee shop had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday. A car crashed through Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria on Willow Road. According to a police report, a driver told officers he was trying to back out of a parking spot. The driver claimed he put his foot on the brake and put the car in reverse, but it went forward instead and jumped the curb.
TSET working to reduce vaping in the state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) is calling on state lawmakers to enact a policy that reduces vaping in the state. TSET is looking to close loopholes in laws that might allow teens access to vaping. TSET says that two decades of decline in...
OK educators concerned over 'book ban' have legal options through teacher organizations
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma's educators are facing the aftermath of new state laws and book bans. The Norman High teacher at the center of the controversy was forced to leave her home after she says she was threatened. There's been an increasing number of teachers fearful of losing...
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
