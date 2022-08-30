ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Franklin College selling radio station

The campus radio station at Franklin College will soon be under new ownership, the school announced Wednesday. The college says, pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission, WFCI-FM 89.5 will be sold to Indianapolis-based nonprofit Inter Mirifica Inc., which does business as Catholic Radio Indy. WFCI will operate as a...
FRANKLIN, IN
readthereporter.com

This week’s Hamilton County games

Week 3 of the Indiana high school football season will see the start of conference action for many leagues, including the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. The HCC openers include the season’s first all-county game. Noblesville travels to the Fishers stadium tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It will be a matchup between two teams with 2-0 records and that are receiving votes in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 6A poll.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ivy Tech offers internship at French Lick Resort

Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington is giving its students pursuing a career in the hospitality industry real life experience at French Lick Resort. The school has entered a partnership with the resort to offer paid internships, starting with the fall semester. The internship is for students enrolled in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells six build-to-rent communities in Indianapolis market

Marcus & Millichap has been retained to sell a portfolio of six build-to-rent communities across the Indianapolis metropolitan area made up of 322 pre-built homes. All six communities are being built by Indianapolis-based Davis Homes, a third-generation custom homebuilder, which has completed most horizontal infrastructure. Each community can be acquired individually, with investors selecting their desired floor plans prior to vertical construction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Murder charge filed after killing in Indianapolis

A murder charge has been filed against Shamar Duncan, of Indianapolis, for the shooting death of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a commando from the Netherlands, who was killed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Duncan is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, and accused of shooting two more members...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Market District plans Westfield supermarket near Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Giant Eagle hopes to open a new Market District supermarket in Westfield near Grand Park. The company has submitted plans to the city for a nearly 50,000 square-foot facility north of State Road 32 along Grand Park Boulevard. It will be part of the Wheeler...
WESTFIELD, IN
indyschild.com

9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Innovation Showcase pitch competition winners revealed

The Venture Club of Indiana recently held the 14th annual Innovation Showcase Pitch Competition. Twenty of Indiana’s top startups pitched to more than 350 attendees. Adipo Therapeutics and LaunchCodes tied for first place, joined by Holder in second and Zero Carb LYFE in third place. Participants were judged on...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Animal Care getting $3M grant to help build new facility

Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Wednesday announced a $3 million grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust that will be used to help fund the construction of a new IACS facility on the city’s near-east side. The planned facility, which would replace the existing and outdated shelter at...
